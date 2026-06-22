Program Coordinator
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla administratörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-06-22
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a central role in a global program environment where clear coordination, strong structure, and well-functioning people processes are critical to long-term success. As Program Coordinator, you help keep day-to-day operations moving while making sure workforce planning, administration, and collaboration stay aligned with the program's goals.
You work closely with Program Management, PMO, Program HR, and local HR teams. Together, you create the conditions for smooth execution across a distributed organization. The role combines operations, coordination, communication, and continuous improvement, with a strong focus on building sustainable ways of working for both current needs and future capability development.
This role is especially interesting if you enjoy bringing order to complexity, supporting people and processes at the same time, and helping a global program improve how it works.
Job DescriptionYou coordinate daily operational activities across the program and help create a structured, well-functioning work environment for program members.
You support workforce planning and resource management in a global and virtual setup.
You work closely with Program HR and local HR teams on people-related processes and ongoing coordination.
You take ownership of administration, documentation, data tracking, and follow-up connected to the program.
You maintain and improve frameworks for staffing, documentation, and ways of working.
You support organizational design and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives across the program.
You coordinate competence development planning and follow long-term capability initiatives.
You help drive reskilling and upskilling activities to strengthen program capabilities over time.
You support staffing and resource allocation decisions by creating visibility, structure, and alignment.
You help ensure that people-related processes are handled in line with policies, labor regulations, and ethical standards together with HR.
You support structured communication across the program, including updates, coordination, and information flow.
You contribute to knowledge sharing and long-term capability building across teams and stakeholders.
RequirementsExperience from operational or coordination roles.
Strong administrative skills with attention to detail and the ability to structure information clearly.
Experience working with people-related processes and coordination.
Strong communication skills and the ability to create clarity and alignment across stakeholders.
Ability to turn strategic objectives into structured and practical ways of working.
Strong stakeholder management and cross-functional collaboration skills.
A proactive and improvement-oriented way of working.
Nice to haveExperience from complex program environments.
Experience from transformation environments.
Experience supporting workforce planning and resource management in a global or virtual setup.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7950170-2064432". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9973235