Professor/Head of Subject of Applied Geochemistry
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2026-04-23
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Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research areas. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, the public sector and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of just over SEK 2.3 billion. We have more than 1,800 employees and nearly 21,600 students.
The subject Applied Geochemistry belongs to the Department of Civil, Environmental and Natural Resources Engineering, where research and education in the mining, construction and environmental areas contribute to the development of a long term sustainable society. We are now employing a Professor/Head of subject in Applied Geochemistry to lead and develop the research subject in conjunction with society's transition to greener technology. The subject has successfully combined applied research with basic research. Basic research aims to understand the concentration levels and mobility of elements under natural conditions. The applied research covers pollution effects from different types of human activities and measures to reduce pollution emissions and limit their harmful effects. The mining industry's environmental issues have been and will be one of the subject's most important research areas, but the research subject has great opportunities to be broadened to applications in infrastructure development. Analytical chemistry, isotope geochemistry and environmental forensics are important parts of the subject's research areas.DutiesThe position as Professor/Head of subject is a leadership role with overall responsibility for leading and developing the subject including research, postgraduate education as well as education at undergraduate and graduate level. For a professor, it also includes following the international development of the subject, supervising doctoral students and assisting with teaching. In addition, the assignment is to further develop collaboration within the department and with other subjects at the university, and to strengthen the link with relevant national and international research environments. The Head of subject has a particular responsibility for attracting external funding and securing funding for his/her own research as well as for promoting the academic environment at large. An important task for the Head of subject is to build a strong research subject where doctoral students, staff and students grow and develop. The position of Professor as well as Head of subject is a permanent position.QualificationsQualified for an employment as a professor is someone who has demonstrated both research expertise and teaching expertise. As much attention must be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise.In order to meet the requirements for an employment as a professor, the applicant:
must be prominent within their subject area and there present scientific activities of high international standards demonstrating a clear progress in terms of quality;
must have produced a total scientific output that must be equivalent, in terms of quantity, to at least three doctoral theses including the doctoral thesis;
must demonstrate academic leadership through, among other things,- experience of research-related commissions of trust such as subject specialist, external reviewer and/or member of an examining committee;- experience of leading research projects;- experience of applying for and being granted, as the main applicant and in competition, external funding for research projects;- experience of internal missions at the University;- experience of educational leadership;
must have experience of supervising doctoral students and, unless there are exceptional reasons, must have been the principal supervisor for at least one doctoral student for the entire period from admission to doctoral degree;
must demonstrate pedagogical expertise through proven experience, teaching expertise and teaching development;
must demonstrate the ability to collaborate with the wider community by means of, among other things,- making new knowledge available to the wider community,- incorporating societal needs into educational and/or research contexts.
In addition to the qualification requirements for professors, emphasis must be placed on leadership skills when recruiting a professor/head of subject. These skills are demonstrated in, among others,
experience of line management responsibility and staff development;
self-knowledge and capacity to reflect on their own leadership experience;
experience of budget responsibility or other financial responsibilities.
Assessment criteriaThe following assessment criteria are applied for the position:
research expertise
teaching expertise
ability to lead and develop operations
other assessment criteria.
Other assessment criteria, weighted equally:
• good contacts with international research networks engaged in mining-related environmental research or other applied geochemical research
• ability to obtain external research and development funding
• have fluent knowledge of English in speech and writing
• contacts with industry and students requires that non-Swedish speaking applicants acquire a good knowledge of Swedish in speech and writing within 1-2 years after employment
• ability to interact internally within the university and with the surrounding community
InformationFor further information about the position, please contact: Head of Department, Charlotta Johansson, mailto:Charlotta.M.Johansson@ltu.se
, phone +46 (0)920-49 18 67Union representatives: SACO-S Diana Chroneer, 0920-49 2037 mailto:diana.chroneer@ltu.se
, OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, 0920-49 1721 mailto:marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.ApplicationFor full ad and application go to: Job vacancies | Luleå tekniska universitetFinal day to apply: September 3, 2026Reference number: 2274-2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841), https://www.ltu.se/
971 87 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet - Platsbanken Jobbnummer
9871835