Produktionsingenjör

The HR Director, Nordics for Cytiva is responsible for leading the HR function in the Nordics, providing HR leadership to multiple businesses and functions located in the region. This role is responsible for ensuring the delivery of strategic HR initiatives and providing necessary support to the business in all talent matters. This role leads a team of 8 experienced HR Business Partners as well as HR Shared Services team for the region, delivering best-in-class employer experience to our associates. This strategic leadership role requires a deep understanding of business functions, strong HR expertise, and the ability to influence and drive the talent agenda for the region. This position reports to the Senior Director, Human Resources - Northern, Southern & Eastern Europe and is part of the Cytiva's EMEA HR Leadership. This is an onsite role, based at Uppsala, Sweden.
What you'll do
Strategic HR Partnership:
Act as a trusted advisor and partner to Nordics based leadership and their teams, understanding talent needs and ensuring a consistent approach across the region.
Collaborate with Business Leaders, Global HR Business Partners and their teams to identify and address organizational and employee-related issues.
HR Strategy and Execution:
Develop and implement Country HR plans and initiatives that align with business strategies and drive organizational effectiveness.
Lead key HR projects and initiatives across the Nordics and the wider EMEA HR team, ensuring alignment with corporate goals and timelines.
Talent Management, Inclusion & Belonging
Working in partnership with Global HR Business Partners to ensure a consistent approach across the region to talent management processes, including succession planning, talent development, and performance management.
Promote and support inclusion & belonging initiatives within the organization, partnering with leaders to develop and implement programs that foster an inclusive workplace culture.
Employee Relations:
Work closely with the Labor and Employee Relations Leader to strengthen relationships with works councils and ensure adherence to co-determination and collective bargaining agreement (CBA) compliance
Provide guidance and support to managers on employee relations issues, ensuring compliance with company policies and legal requirements.
Ensure compliance with all relevant employment laws and regulations.
Change Management:
Lead HR aspects of organizational change, including restructures, mergers, and acquisitions as appropriate.
Develop and implement change management strategies to ensure smooth transitions and minimize disruption.
HR Metrics and Analysis:
Utilize HR data and analytics to inform decision-making and measure the effectiveness of HR initiatives.
Prepare and present reports on key HR metrics and trends to senior leadership.
Coach, engage and develop HR team across Nordics, creating an environment of career development and succession planning.
Who you are
Masters' or Bachelors' degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or similar.
Strong knowledge of employee relations, legal compliance and experience of works council negotiations.
Minimum of 12 years' experience working in a Senior HR Business Partner position within a Manufacturing environment
Experience of leading change management programmes in a fast-paced, regulated and matrixed global organisation.
Excellent leadership skills with the ability to lead and coach a high-performing team toward shared goals.
Outstanding client service orientation: ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive situations with solid judgement and discretion
Has strong orientation to accomplishing objectives in a measurable and sustainable way, recognizing obstacles while utilizing resources to overcome these, helping self and others to achieve results.
Fluent in written and verbal communication - Swedish and English
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
