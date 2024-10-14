Production system technician SAP for ABB Robotics
2024-10-14
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to Manager Factory IT & Digitalization.
Your role and responsibilities
As a production preparer, you will be the one who prepares and micromanages our flows for our production of industrial robots. We work with customer-order-driven manufacturing and our robots consist of a robot arm and control cabinet. Your responsibility is to prepare operation lists with material allocations in our ERP system, SAP. You will work with other production processors who are part of a group responsible for production IT on a more general level. If you are interested in systems, there is the opportunity to contribute to the development of our SAP systems together with system administrators towards production. The collaboration with the production technicians in the factory is part of everyday life and is part of your work where we improve our flow together.
Your responsibility will largely be in our daily ongoing work towards production. This is also a prerequisite for you to have a good understanding of our working methods and improvement work. An additional challenge during your time with us will be the relocation of our production to the new Campus Robotics of 65,000 m2 with all that entails, planned for 2026 with efficiency work ahead of the move.
Preparing Documentation for Production Orders
Collaborate with the production team to optimize workflows
Be an important part of preparing production order documentation in our product development process
Prepare our production documentation for the new Campus
Continuous improvement of processes and routines, including within the SAP system.
Qualifications for the role
Technical education or equivalent work experience
Previous experience in production preparation, and/or manufacturing industry, or similar tasks is meritorious but not a requirement
Good knowledge of Swedish and English, both in speech and writing
Ability to work independently and in teams
Solution-oriented with strong analytical skills
More about us
ABB Robotics is looking for our new Production system technician! Recruiting Manager Karin Wiik, +4672-461 26 66 answers your questions about the position. Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +4621-34 42 50; Leader: Lenny Larsson +4621-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson +4621-32 90 97. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +4672-461 20 95.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today! The deadline for applications is 3 November.
Interviews will be held during the advertising period, the position may be filled during the advertising period. We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the files you attach are in English. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements. Please note that the employment process at ABB Sweden includes a reference check, a drug test and, in some recruitments, an extended background check. Så ansöker du
