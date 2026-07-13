Production Supervisor To Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-13
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The opportunity
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems to customers worldwide. HVDC technology is used to transmit electrical energy over long distances with minimal losses. HVDC is also used to connect different power systems.
HVDC in Ludvika is now looking for a Production Supervisor that want to engage and grow a diverse team of assemblers in our Valve production. You will have a central part of ensuring quality and delivery of projects and to support your team to develop themselves as well as the organization. We offer you an exciting and dynamic role with close collaboration with other departments and teams at Hitachi Energy.
How you'll make an impact
You will be part of The Valve Assembly production unit and have responsibility for the work environment and workflow of about 20 people.
Your important mission will be to enable your employees to grow and develop with safe and agile leadership.
You share Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means you take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and business.
You will ensure the right capacity and competence for your production area to meet set deadlines and goals.
You will also be responsible for running the department's improvement work and activities
In addition to the work you do with your employees, you will have many contacts within the company, but also with other units within Hitachi Energy, as well as with suppliers and customers.
Your background
As a leader you are open-minded, communicative and have the ability to motivate others.
You are a driven person with technical education or equivalent work experience who has a good understanding of production flows, where knowledge within Hitachi Energy and our product is meritorious.
You have a wish to grow in a leadership role. If you have experience of project management or other leadership roles it is a merit.
Through continuous improvement in mind, you can handle change with energy, joy and commitment.
You also have quality- and result focus and believe that collaboration is the key to success.
Knowing Swedish is required for collaboration with local stakeholders. As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English is preferable.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Mattias Johansson mattias.johansson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Elina Mannelqvist, elina.mannelqvist@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10000719