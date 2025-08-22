Production Planner (Temporary)
2025-08-22
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We're looking for a temporary Production Planner to join our Production Centre Lund Modena, part of Manufacturing & Supply Chain Integration in PSE. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a high-performing team that plays a central role in ensuring our production runs smoothly and efficiently.
As a member of the Production Planning team, within the Planning & Logistics organisation, you'll be responsible for developing and optimizing production plans across a wide and diverse product portfolio. From Processing and Packaging to Components & Parts, your work will directly impact our ability to meet customer demand and deliver on time.
This role involves close collaboration with our Production teams to ensure capacity is aligned with demand, and active participation in the Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process. You'll build strong relationships across the organisation and gain exposure to a broad network of stakeholders.
What you will do
Production Planning
Develop and execute production plans across product lines, ensuring efficient and timely output
Align capacity with demand forecasts and adapt schedules to meet changing priorities and customer needs
Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP)
Contribute actively to S&OP by translating forecasts into actionable plans
Support strategic decisions with insights on capacity, resources, and timelines
Continuous Improvement & Collaboration
Identify inefficiencies and lead initiatives to improve planning related processes
Use data and performance metrics to support problem-solving and drive operational enhancements
Partner with engineering, procurement, and production teams to ensure a smooth production process
We believe you have
A Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field
3+ years of experience in planning and scheduling within a manufacturing environment
Solid understanding of make-to-stock, configure-to-order, and engineer-to-order production processes
Proficiency in planning software and ERP systems
Basic knowledge of Power BI and data visualization tools
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
A collaborative mindset and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Proven informal leadership skills
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
This job posting expires on 4 September.
This job posting expires on 4 September.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Andrea Vecserek at +36304125581.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
