Production Planner
Northvolt Labs AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås
2022-12-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping

, Stockholm

Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Production Planner to join our passionate team in Västerås.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
As a Production Planner, you will actively partake in interdepartmental activities with Business Development, Quality, Manufacturing, Purchasing, Engineering, and Logistics to ensure an optimised production schedule for both prototype and series production runs. You will need to find the balance customer demand, equipment capacity, availability of human resources and material supply capabilities to create the optimal production schedule.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Be an active player in the Sales, Inventory and Operational Planning (SIOP) process
Evaluate the customer and internal engineering demand
Be on top of yield, scrap rate, other manufacturing non-conformity levels, as well as all other relevant manufacturing metrics
Work closely with internal logistics to ensure material availability from store to line
Produce, communicate and adjust (if need be) a balanced production plan
Support MES system implementation
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The supply planner is a vital member of our Northvolt Labs and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Apply with CV or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Immediately after the application you will receive an invitation to online tests. Please be sure to take them as soon as possible, as we will only consider candidates who have taken the tests.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
A relevant university degree (Engineering, Management, Logistics or similar)
1+ yrs prior work experience in Production, Supply Chain Planning, Supply, Production, Management
Sound knowledge of ERP system
Successful track record of production planning, ideally in an environment in a ramp-up phase or a prototyping plant is meriting
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English with the ability to prepare and deliver concise understandable information to co-workers, suppliers, and other stakeholders,
Problem-solving, entrepreneurial attitude thriving in a dynamic environment where no day is like the other (we mean it!),
Self-motivated and finding it easy to establish new relationships,
Intermediate user of Microsoft Excel
Worked in multi-cultural environment
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Labs AB
(org.nr 559144-2891), https://northvolt.com/
Lugna Gatan 20
)
723 39 VÄSTERÅS
7232838