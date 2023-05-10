Production Group Manager
Veoneer Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla chefsjobb i Vårgårda
2023-05-10
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Veoneer Sweden AB i Vårgårda
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Veoneer is an automotive technology company, a world leader in active safety and security control systems, focused on delivering innovative, first-class products and solutions to our customers.
Collaborative driving blends the best of driver and machine intelligence for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) into a sophisticated system, where that driver interacts with intelligent technology.
Do you want to work with high-tech products that save lives?
We offer you good career opportunities in a high-tech company with flat organization, great company values and good opportunities for personal development.
What You Will Do
As a Production Group Manager, you will be responsible for developing, improving and managing our highly automated Camera production area.
You will plan and execute clear productivity goals and plan resources, adjust schedules as needed, and monitor production standards. When needed, you develop and implement new processes and ways of working out of a Lean perspective.
You will be responsible for a group of operators and team leaders that ensures that the daily production is running as planned and that the processes are followed, and lead a group of technicians and specialist on a daily basis. You have the responsibility for monitoring the results of your group and ensuring performance.
You will work closely collaboration with the other Production Group Managers and with our Logistics, Quality, Maintenance and Industrial Engineering departments.
Apart from the above mentioned, you are expected to:
• Ensure a safe work environment where the work can be carried out without risk of ill health or accidents.
• Lead employees to organization targets and expectations and empower them to take in initiatives and responsibility
• Coach, mentor, and develop staff. Provide effective performance feedback through employee recognition, rewards, and disciplinary action
Who are we looking for:
As a manager at Veoneer we believe that you have strong skills in fostering a climate that encourages collaboration and development but also have a good balance between achieving result and a human-centric focus. By having a can-do attitude and a positive mind-set you will support in the daily work and lead in times of change but also take actions and initiatives when needed.
At Veoneer all employees are guided of our values and principles and you as a manager play an important role in being a role model and securing compliance. We therefore value personal and managerial skills such as integrity, fairness and high trustworthiness.
By being organized and proactive you act quickly to the needs of the organization with high quality. You share knowledge and best practice with colleagues and organization, and you posses good communication skills.
As a Production Group Manager it is important that you enjoy shop floor management, and that you are present and involved with your team on a daily basis.
We believe that you have competence and experience in:
• Good technical experience within Mechanical/Automation/Electronics
• You have documented leadership/management skills and have a structured way of working
• Experience working with Lean production
• Good skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
• Experience from the automotive industry is meritorious
Education
• University degree in Mechanical/Automation/Electronics or relevant work experience
Your first months at Veoneer:
Getting comfortable in a new job and new environment is a process that involves several steps. At Veoneer, newly hired employees are introduced through an onboarding program. The program aim to provide new employees with a good foundation for their entire Veoneer journey and a successful start. Within the program, new employees are also assigned a mentor to guide them through their first six month.
What we offer:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset and a "can do"-attitude
• Good career and development opportunities
• A High-Tech company offering products within the expansive technological fields; assistant and collaborative driving
• We invest in our employees' quality of life and create a well-being and healthy work environment
Location: Vårgårda
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact;
Lena Nilman, Hiring Manager, lena.nilman@veoneer.com
Per Lind, Talent Acquisition Specialist, per.lind@veoneer.com
Last day of application: 2023-05-28, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
Union: We have Union agreement/Collective agreement with Sveriges Ingenjörer, Unionen and IF Metall.
About Veoneer
At Veoneer everything is about Trust, so it is important to us that everyone respects and follows standards, safety routines and policies, as well as being actively responsible for a good work environment and keeping agreements and promises.
At Veoneer, diversity is an asset and a strength. We have opportunities for you who want to create, change and develop. We work to improve everyday life and make a difference together.
Please note, that we do not accept nor consider applications through e-mail, due to GDPR and company policy.
Veoneer is one of the finalists in Sweden's healthiest company according to Feelgood.
Managers are trained in work environment and health-promoting leadership, and through mentorship programs talents are developed into good future leaders. Health-promoting activities and individual coaching in health and lifestyle are offered"
Read more at www.veoneer.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Veoneer Sweden AB
(org.nr 559131-0841), https://www.veoneer.com Arbetsplats
Veoneer Sweden Jobbnummer
7761870