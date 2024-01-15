Product Specialist to Axis Communications
2024-01-15
Do you have experience of working as a Product Specialist and looks for an exciting role with great possibilities to grow, learn new things and make a difference? Then we have the right position for you!
As Product Specialist for Access Control, you will work in close collaboration with the product manager for this area. You will belong to a team of Product Specialists, where you will share knowledge, cooperate to solve customer problems, drive competence, and educate the different regions. You will also work closely with dedicated teams in R&D to develop new products and take care of those already available on the market.
In this position, you will be responsible for managing the existing hardware products in the Access Control portfolio and provide valuable input to new product projects. As being a technical expert of the products, you are expected to provide market feedback on customer needs and issues to the Product Manager as well as R&D. In your role you will cooperate with many different parts of the organization, interacting with support and sales engineers across the world, external suppliers, partners, and customers.
Your work can be divided into the following areas:
- Solve customer cases: Solve and prioritize support cases of a high complexity, either on your own, or in close cooperation with Axis engineers or external suppliers.
- Drive competence: Owns the internal and external product information pages and writes technical notes, FAQs, and white papers, create training materials, run product training sessions, and create self-help content for customers.
- Maintain and develop product functionality: Identify new requirements and areas which cause problems, plan for new functionality, maintain existing product functionality, assist in pre-sales issues, etc.
• Take part in the development of new products/functionality, as an expert on customer needs, expectations, and requirements. This includes involvement in internal projects, product documentation and meetings with external partners and suppliers.
This is a full-time position that will start as soon as we find the right person. During this period, you will be hired by StudentConsulting but work on assignment for Axis. You will work from Axis headquarters in Lund during regular working hours, Monday to Friday.
We believe you have:
- A relevant university degree and some years of experience in relevant fields or equivalent.
- Knowledge in IP connected products in Computer Networks.
- A pedagogic approach, both spoken and written, when explaining technical matters.
- A deep understanding of technical matters - knowledge of embedded systems where hw interacts with sw, preferably experience of troubleshooting and product evaluation.
- Experience from working in development projects and of creating training materials.
- Interest in and experience of documentation, including creating educational videos, reviewing manuals and guides, internal support documentation etc.
- Excellent English skills, written and verbal. Swedish language skills are not essential, but a distinct advantage.
We are looking for a driven and structured individual with HW experience of embedded systems and talent in problem solving. We believe you have a service minded attitude and practical when it comes to technical matters, as you will need to do hands-on product testing and product evaluation. Technical knowledge and experience from installing and working with IP based Access Control solutions is required.
You have great social skills and an ability to manage and perform in a multi-cultural environment with international contacts. You are always open to customers and colleagues, contributing to a good team spirit and a productive environment.
