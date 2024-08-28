Product Specialist Electromobility
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
You feel that you made a difference every day you go home from work. You add hands-on value in truck drivers and truck owner's life. You play an active part in safeguarding millions of truck deliveries safely reaching their destinations. This is daily life at Technical Service.
This is us
We are looking for a Product Specialist to join our team within Technical Service (TS). We have the responsibility to deliver and coordinate technical support for Volvo HD and MD trucks towards market companies and importers and are the link between the market and design departments at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We contribute to the Product Development process with our field and aftermarket expertise.
This is the role
As Product Specialist, you will be responsible for resolving all hardware and software related problems that might occur in customer trucks. To quickly develop creative containment actions, temporarily resolving customer issues is also one of your main deliveries. You are a good communicator and share your knowledge. You work independently with a large personal responsibility, supported by your team when needed.
You will also act as the key person representing the market/end-customer in projects where quality issues are addressed. Technical Service is the link between design departments and the market.
The work is carried out both at the office in Gothenburg where you remotely work with analyzes and support systems, but occasionally visiting our customers all around the world to investigate and resolve problems is an important and rewarding part of the job.
In our team we have responsibility for Volvo HD & MD BEV Driveline, and Volvo HD IDE Driveline. BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle, ICE = Internal Combustion Engine. We are looking for a Product Specialist for Volvo HD & MD BEV Driveline. Depending on your profile and background the position responsibilities may vary.
This is what we offer
You will be part of a great team of social, innovative and passionate colleagues with a good sense of humor -focusing on the common goal of keeping our customer on the road. We learn new things every day and we discuss and share our findings with each other. We are reputed nice guys and gals.
As a product Specialist at Technichal Service you get a unique opportunity to rapidly complement your current expertise with a deep understanding of real-life customer usage -and develop an extensive market knowledge and global network. We know that this will benefit you in whatever future direction you choose to go.
This is you
* This is an expert role; you have deep knowledge and long experience from product development from Battery Electric Vehicle Driveline, including Software functionality, application, verification or similar.
* You have a technical university, or equivalent
* Your high analytical ability and passion for problem solving, paired with creative and network building abilities, ensures that you succeed in this role
Since we are a truly global company, fluency in English is fundamental. You communicate clearly in writing and in spoken. As we also have a strong domestic market, fluency in Swedish is also a pre-requisite. We are actively looking to increase diversity and inclusiveness in our operations. That 's why we want to create teams with a good mixture of male/female, different personal backgrounds, and ages.
Are we a perfect match?
We go to work every day making real change to real people. In addition to a highly rewarding job, we also offer you a global company with fantastic opportunities for you to develop and grow. Join us!
Curious, and have some questions? Give me a call!
Merja Hellanmaa, Manager Technical Service, +46 739022236. We apply a continuous selection process and interviews may be held before the end date, send in your application today! Last application day is 1th of July. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
