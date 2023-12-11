Product Specialist
2023-12-11
The marketing department for long products at Alleima is now looking for a Product Specialist with a customer focus. You will be an important player in the team and work closely with customers, products and the market. This is a position that involves many external and internal contact areas where, over time, you have great opportunities to contribute to an improved business at Alleima. In other words - you will be an important person for our continued success. Does this sound interesting? We look forward to receiving your application!
Your role
As a Product Specialist, you will work closely with the Global Product Manager for Stainless Steel bar, technical marketing, and inside sales. In this position you will also take great responsibility for the follow-up of our products, such as:
• Have market responsibility for part of the business.
• Have good knowledge of our products, services and customers.
• Follow up on deliveries for important customer orders.
• Make monthly reports and analyze the price development of our products.
• Be responsible for the correct documentation being included when orders are delivered.
• Run/be involved in projects/work to develop our internal processes.
You are also responsible for actively identifying opportunities for improvement and thereby contributing to our continuous development. Furthermore, you have a close and proactive collaboration with colleagues, managers and other stakeholders in our organization.
Your Profile
We are looking for you who have a bachelor's degree in marketing or materials and experience from a similar role, previous experience in a role within R&D can also relevant. In addition to customer service, sales, preferably with close customer relations as you will be an important link in our order process. Previous experience from the steel industry or, alternatively, training in materials science with a focus on steel, it is meritorious in this process. As a person you thrive in a customer-focused environment and like the challenges that comes with understanding the demands from internal and external contacts. In this position it is important that you can communicate in English both written and spoken and it's meritorious if you can communicate in Swedish as we are located in Sweden. You are expected to have a valid work permit in Sweden at the time of your application.
Great importance will be placed on your personality, which will be the key to our joint success and characterized. You as a person are a thorough, structured and service-oriented person with the ability to analyze, while you have no problems asking for the information you need. With your communicative and humble qualities, you build strong relationships with those around you, you like to take responsibility for your part in the job and appreciate being an important team player in our team.
What you can expect from us
At Alleima we are convinced that diversity and inclusion lead to a better workplace for our employees, our company, and our customers.
We care: We take pride in what we do. We care about our customers, our people, the environment, the communities in which we operate and the future we share.
We deliver: We deliver on our commitments, with a solution-oriented mindset, we enable our customers to be their very best: more efficient, profitable and sustainable.
We evolve: We constantly evolve. Together we take the lead to advance materials, ambitions, industries, ourselves - and societies for the better.
Additional Information
For more information about the position contact:
Mattias Eriksson, Recruiting Manager, +46 70 685 53 65
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact:
Sara Kühner, Recruitment Specialist, +46 76 495 02 40
Union Contacts:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0) 70-651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 (0) 70-314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 (0) 70-307 30 48
You are welcome with your application no later than 2024-01-07.
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customer's needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work. With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
Are you ready to take on this challenge together with us? Join us on our journey! www.alleima.com Så ansöker du
