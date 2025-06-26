Product Specialist
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, PayPal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
At Sinch, we're on a mission to help mobile operators thrive in a digital-first world. We're now looking for a Product Specialist to join our team and take ownership of our evolving portfolio within messaging, charging, and A2P monetization.
As our Product Specialist, you'll be a key driver in ensuring our telecom solutions remain cutting-edge, relevant, and customer-focused.
Take full ownership of assigned products within the portfolio.
Drive continuous improvement of existing product functionalities.
Identify and get new functionalities developed in the product portfolio.
Collaborate closely with the Sales team, existing and potential clients.
Support sales expansion into new territories through product insights.
Monitor market trends and emerging technologies relevant to telecom software.
Attend industry seminars, trade exhibitions, and events.
Conduct ongoing research to stay updated on technical product developments.
Deliver exceptional product support to internal and external stakeholders
Recommend and implement product improvements based on customer feedback and technical findings.
REQUIREMENTS
10+ years of experience.
Hands-on experience with Telecom Software Applications with specific focus on Messaging & Charging Products, A2P SMS Monetization solution, AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven Fraud & Security solutions.
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
Willingness to travel upon request.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
