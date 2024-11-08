Product Sourcing Developer | Bedroom furniture
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Älmhult
2024-11-08
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to lead sourcing activities and engage in product development together with Development Teams? Do you want to belong to and influence the result of a global market leading company in a truly global environment? If yes, this might be the perfect challenge for you! At IKEA of Sweden, we develop and make the IKEA range available to stores and customers all over the world. Within the responsibilities of IKEA of Sweden lies the development, sourcing, supply, and strategy of IKEAs global range.
We are looking for a Product Sourcing Developer in Range Area Bedroom furniture.
In this role, you will have a great opportunity to influence the development and transformation of our range, cooperating with business teams across the Supply organization and together contributing towards creating a desirable and sustainable offer. You will influence how we optimize our value chain and enable development of better products and services at lower total cost for the many people.
Your daily tasks will include:
Responsibility to secure supplier, supply chain perspective in new products and improvements projects,
Secure material selection in line with Home Furnishing Business (HFB) material roadmaps, and that supplier manufacturing capabilities are considered in NEWs and Improves projects,
Secure that agreed business and sourcing goals/deliverables, strategic movements are deployed in reality through the development of better products,
Enable collaboration across the supply chain by providing input to different stakeholders and acting on opportunities and deviations supporting the wished movements from an HFB perspective,
Responsibility to secure input and preconditions from the HFB to the Category, for the Category to define optimal sourcing set-up for NEWs and Improves,
Responsibility to conclude business case based on global optimal sourcing set-up,
Be the gearbox between Range Area and Category for operational or/and tactical discussions,
Responsibility to lead and secure the supply chain perspective of the pricing process,
Contribute or take ownership of Supply Chain Collaboration activities.
To succeed & shine in this role, we wish that you:
Have experience within related fields such as product development, sourcing, project leadership within business or/and product development,
Have experience within the wood industry,
Are strongly business driven and result oriented,
Are proactive and take initiative to find the optimal business set-up,
Have knowledge of value chain and value chain analysis,
Have the capability to lead with a holistic and cross functional view, always having customer, supplier, and total cost in mind,
Can lead and deliver results through own competence and involving and engaging others, independent of location and/or stakeholder's position,
Have capability to analyze and draw conclusions from a total business perspective,
Have very strong communication and networking skills,
Know how to perform risk assessment and scenario planning,
Are an outside of the box thinker, curious to look for new solutions with an eye for detail.
Does this sound like your next step?
We are looking forward to your application. Please submit your CV in English before 25 November 2024. If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact the recruiter Bence Denes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
9002254