Product Quality Manager
2025-06-11
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
About the position To succeed at Polarium a multicultural company with high growth targets, you need to thrive in a fast-moving environment. Strong interpersonal, communication, organizational and leadership skills are essential to succeed in this fast-paced role. Other important traits for you to succeed in this role are, analytical and problem-solving ability, planning and project management skills, persistence, and the ability to lead and influence others without formal authority.
You will be involved in the full product life cycle, starting from product development to industrialization and initiating the start of the quality work in volume production. You will also be monitoring and continuously lead the product quality until the end of life for the product.
Responsibilities:
Manage assignments/projects related to quality issues from root cause analysis to implementation of containment actions.
Quality assurance of the product development process and make sure that key quality activities are performed (for example DFx, D-FMEA, P-FMEA)
Ensure that Polarium products are manufactured in accordance with specifications and meet Polarium and/or customer standards.
Together with Technical support, R&D and Manufacturing teams use field, production and manufacturing data to monitor, control and improve product quality.
Help develop and execute product quality plans, systems and processes globally.
Qualifications and experience:
A university degree in engineering or similar experience
Experience in collaborating cross-functionally with different business stakeholders and team members
Team player with customer's best in mind
Previous experience from working with product development in a company developing complex products with both hardware and software, preferably with a company that has its own production/assembly factories.
Working knowledge of statistics, and in-depth knowledge of quality methodologies, statistical process control, sampling strategies, FMEA etc.
Knowledge in data analysis and interpretation. Proficiency in excel.
Written and verbal fluency in English required.
Nice to have skills and experience:
Experience from calculating and driving FFR and COPQ activities.
Experience from 8D problem solving methodology.
Knowledge of Materials Sciences.
Six Sigma or Lean Manufacturing.
We offer
Bonus system
Wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
