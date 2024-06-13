Product Quality Deviation Leader
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Älmhult
2024-06-13
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Join our function of Product Risk and Compliance!
Right now, we are seeking for a Product Quality Deviation Leader.
In the role, as Product Quality Deviation Leader, you will lead & secure preconditions and infrastructure for an efficient and effective Product Deviation process to create a better everyday life for the many and safeguard the IKEA brand. Additionally, you will have the chance to lead and monitor initiatives supporting function action plan, relevant strategies and key movements.
Job Description
Are you up for this challenge? Come and join us!
In these assignments you will take active leadership in establishing, implementing, and maintaining a Product Quality Deviation framework including definitions, tools and working methods. We would like you to lead and coordinate work and related actions to resolve deviations reported in Product Deviation Process and by ensuring that defined objectives are delivered.
Contribute to the development of Product Deviation Process and associated tools, competence and governance and ensure escalation of relevant Product Deviation cases to defined forum.
Then you will lead, promote, and inspire the Risk & Compliance agenda within IKEA and together with colleagues be an ambassador for Risk & Compliance in different forums & trainings. Strengthen the IKEA Culture by sharing & living the IKEA Values every day. With them as a guide, lead business & people through empowering individuals and teams.
Furthermore, you will:
• Assess and classify incoming deviations,
• Lead and manage the assigned cases according to defined process
• Create and manage the project time plan for the case
• Lead and manage the resources involved in the case
• Assure that the case progresses according to plan and within scope
• Secure Product Risk and Deviation Council preparations and decision(s) when needed
• Drive escalations to decision
• Document and inform key stake holders concerned about case status
• Assure the execution of case related actions (Immediate action, CAPA, Corrective Action and Preventive Action, Correction, Claim, risk communication, recall and notification)
• Follow-up decided actions
• Manage evaluation of actions executed after close and handover project results to business
• Share the learning to relevant stakeholders.
Qualifications
We think you are a star and in order to shine in this role, we wish that you lead with a holistic view, always act with the Customer, total IKEA and Risk & Compliance in mind. You use an entrepreneurial approach together with being analytical and structured, using facts, knowledge & insights. On top of this, you have great stakeholder management - strong communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to network and create trustful relationships in collaborative processes.
You can handle complex assignments and break it down to clear tasks. Ability to operate and balance between strategic, tactical, and operational tasks and you deliver results by involving, leading, developing, and inspiring people in a remote as well as in an onsite environment.
Good knowledge in deviation handling within the area of Product Quality and/or Safety & Compliance across a global supply chain set up and preferable basic knowledge regarding global product requirements related to the IKEA range. You have several years working experiences in a leading position within quality field within a supply chain or product development.
You can also have experience from a leading position in Retail e.g. Recovery. Excellent knowledge and strong experience in project and stakeholder management and excellent communication and presentation skills.
You have a university degree or equivalent knowledge acquired elsewhere and strong Project management knowledge. You are fluent in English both spoken and written.
Additional information
This is a temporary assignment until the 31st December 2024.
Please send us your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit for this role. If you have questions about the positions, please contact Hiring Manager Mikolaj Huhn,+46-723528852 and the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Monaka Perumal at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
The last day to send your application is 11th June 2024. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
Welcome with your application!
Would you like to be part of creating a better everyday life for the many people? By developing affordable products and solutions for people all around the world? Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden and here the IKEA range is developed based on the Democratic Design process and made available to stores and customers across the world. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
8747124