Product Owner within E-health
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2023-04-17
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
Do you want to fundamentally change how open platforms of the future will play a role in healthcare and welfare improvement? Do you want to work with complex information systems designed for innovation, interoperability and with requirements to scale? Do you want to work with products on an international market?
If so, then we have got a fantastic opportunity for you to become a member of our Cambio Platform team. Our vision is to create a new open platform as a foundation for a future eHealth ecosystem. A fundamental part of an ecosystem that is driven by the value of information and the enabling of innovation for Cambio, other vendors as well as the business themselves to deliver value to everyone from clinicians to citizens.
As the product owner within Cambio Platform, you will get the opportunity to be part of building something new, much like "being in a startup". You will work with highly experienced members of our broader team, all focusing on delivering on the Cambio vision of an open ecosystem. We offer you to be one of the drivers for creating a new development team.
The new team will create a service enabling our customers to collaborate with each other and Cambio around content creation and configuration. A key part of Cambio Platform is to be able to share development and management of clinical concepts and their surrounding artifacts, such as apps, forms, terminologies and openEHR archetypes and templates. You and the team will enable us and our customers to accelerate, streamline collaboration and development of apps and informatics within Cambio Platform and the wider eHealth ecosystem.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
You are a leader with good analytical and communication skills both towards internal and external stakeholders. You enjoy coordinating tasks and being a central point of contact for your product. As a person you are communicative and enthusiastic, possessing a natural drive where you enjoy shaping your own work.
Requirements
• Product Owner certification or experience as a Product Owner
• Experience in working with agile methodologies
• Good communication and presentation skills
• Speaks and writes English fluently
It's a bonus if you
• A degree in computer science, informatics, or similar
• Experience of informatics, and/or integration work
• knowledge of healthcare standards and specifications (Open EHR, FHIR, SNOMED CT)
• Experience in CI/CD
Place of employment: Linköping/Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
