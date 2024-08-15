Product Owner to Scania Customer Digitalization
2024-08-15
Scania is taking the lead in the shift to sustainable transports, and we are looking for a passionate and innovative Product Owner to join our team in digital service development.
As our customers transition to more sustainable transport solutions, they need more and more support through digital services in their daily operations. Together with competent colleagues, you will explore and find solutions to our customers' problems and challenges.
Your tasks
Your work as a Product Owner will be done in close collaboration with our fantastic development teams where you ensure that they have a suitable and prioritized backlog to work with, always with the customer in focus. You will work with services such as route and transport planning, driving and rest times and other functions aimed at helping customers plan, implement and optimize their daily transport operations. You will be part of a product management team that has joint responsibility for the product vision, roadmap and finding business opportunities. You will also be responsible for the team's roadmap and vision. Here, you will work closely with product managers, service designers, UX designers, and other product owners to ensure a holistic view of our customers' needs.
Your profile
We want you to have experience of the role of product owner, team leader or similar for a few years in an agile software context in the connected vehicle area. We also believe that you are: * Good at interacting with customers, always seeing their needs.
• A brave person who doesn't focus on obstacles but instead on how you can learn from and overcome them.
• Curious and open to see things from different perspectives.
• Analytical and data driven able to engage in technical discussions.
• A great communicator.
How we work
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. We value freedom and creativity and prefer to work in autonomous cross-functional development teams that take full responsibility for our services. We encourage an environment where it is fully accepted to make mistakes, learn and try again. We work in an exciting multicultural environment with English as language. We are convinced that a diversity of perspectives, ideas and cultures leads to the creation of inspiring work environments and first-class services.
What we offer
As an employee at Scania, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include bonus, staff car, occupational pension and flexible working hours and location which allow for a good work-life balance.
Further information
For more information, please contact Eduardo Abrigo, Acting Head of Vehicle and Data ,eduardo.abrigo@scania.com
Application We are looking forward to receiving your application not later than August 29, 2024. Selections will be made continuously throughout the application period.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
