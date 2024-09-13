Product Owner, D2C Fulfilment
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together. Our company is present in 60 countries, selling in more than 150 markets. In 2023, Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As Product Owner D2C Fulfilment you will be responsible for driving the development of our commercial fulfilment capabilities across EU and APAC. You will be part of the larger Direct Consumer Interaction (CDI) Experience organisation, working cross-functionally with product, engineering and business owners and managers. You are responsible for the execution of delivery plans within consumers orders, consumer promise and consumer logistics flow.
The fulfilment area also includes warehouse processes and consumer return flows with the objective to optimize operations and secure great a consumer experience. The mission for D2C fulfilment is to launch consumer centric experiences that drives commercial growth in our D2C channel. You will be reporting to Product Manager D2C Fulfilment.
The key objective for this role is to drive the execution of the development agenda by close collaboration with the engineering team and business stakeholders prioritising the business objectives and set targets. You will be collaborating in a global context with regional and local impact.
What you will do:
Collaboration with engineering team in scrum planning and agile ceremonies
Align ongoing work, time plans, priorities and desired output with business stakeholder
Set and mange plans and progress of initiatives and communicate this to internal stake holders
Define, plan and prioritize epics
Who you are:
Skilled communicator across departments and levels of the entire business and have exceptional prioritisation skills. You are a skilled translator of business targets into actionable digital product solutions. A data driven individual where the consumer's perspective and experience is at highest priority. Thought digital product experience you apply agile development, identifying and specifying MVP's based on consumer feedback creating automated, scalable solutions with continuous improvement. Furthermore we believe you have:
3+ year as digital product owner
Solid experience in modern product management practices such as Scrum, Product Road mapping, product discovery and OKR's.
Strong understanding in digital product lifecycle, D2C fulfilment practices and high-level software architectures
Experience from SAP (Commerce Cloud, ECC, SAP CP) & Atlassian (Jira & Confluence) is a plus
Fluent in English with strong written and verbal communication skills
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based in Stockholm, Sweden
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
