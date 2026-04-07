Product Owner Core Digital Infrastructure, Group Digital
Ikea It AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-07
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Who you are
Are you passionate about shaping digital products for better business value and success through consumer centricity and product management practices within the area of Core Digital Infrastructure?
As a Product Owner of Core Digital Infrastructure (CDI) with focus on Compute, Network & Application Hosting you are responsible for defining, prioritizing, and delivering Enterprise Infrastructure & DB as a platform offering across the organization.
You are a strong advocate of simplicity and consumer insights, making sure that our business applications have a great friction-free application hosting experience.
You thrive in cross-functional collaboration with consumers, engineering, service delivery, and operations to ensure cohesive management across the value stream. With a mindset for continuous improvement, you drive automation, efficiency, and simple self-service solutions.
You share our IKEA values and lead inclusively - empowering teams, fostering learning, and building trust through transparent communication.
THE JOURNEY WE ARE ON
Core Digital Infrastructure is a vital part of Ingka Group developing and maintaining digital application hosting platforms for IKEA. Application runtime, secure data storage and seamless connection through self-service is key for our digital business landscape.
Your responsibilities
Co-lead with the Product Manager to set a clear and tangible product strategy for the assigned product(s), ensuring alignment with Engineering Managers and securing that delivery outcomes meet objectives and consumer needs.
Continuously benchmark against industry standards to understand and meet consumer needs, ensuring that the product team(s) are aligned and driving toward those expectations.
Align with cross-functional teams within the domain to maximize the overall impact of the product(s).
Manage different perspectives and balance diverse viewpoints to meet business objectives, fostering collaboration and "One team" mindset and build strong partnerships with key stakeholders.
Communicate the product vision and strategy effectively to ensure the team(s) are driving the product(s) in the intended strategic direction.
Actively research consumer needs and apply the resulting insights.
Experience and qualifications
5+ years of infrastructure platform management in large enterprise environments and experience in modern infrastructure design, modern hosting architecture, data platforms and network.
5+ years of progressive and diverse experience in digital product development with proven track record of delivering products that provide substantial value.
Proven experience of working with iterative, agile product development teams in complex global organisations and possessing a good knowledge of agile/scrum and System/Software Engineering working setup, including key events and artefacts.
Proven track record of delivering and launching digital products, services, or projects within a complex, cross-functional environment.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with demonstrated ability to work effectively across service areas and leverage from others experience.
Ability to engage constructively with consumers, engineers, and business leaders to secure collaboration.
Experience of facilitating the process for taking the team from uncertainty / ambiguity to clear and concrete problems to address.
Educational background in Information Technology or Computer Science (preferred). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18
E-post: joe.green2@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9840658