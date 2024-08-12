Product Owner - Thermal Supply System
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
About Us
The Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management Technology stream leads and develops complete vehicle motion- and thermal control solutions for Safe, Sustainable and Efficient transportation.
Our technology scope is broad and involves advanced mechatronic systems related to motion and optimization of energy in our vehicles.
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized complete thermal management system. This is including cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for ICE, BEV, and Fuel cell vehicles within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for the thermal management platform from cradle to grave, both Hardware and Software. The teams within thermal management are located in Gothenburg and Bangalore and have close cooperation with the sites Greensboro and Lyon. To succeed we need to understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs.
Who are you?
We believe you are a person who is driven, business-oriented and innovative. You have a strong sense of product ownership and cutting edge expertise in embedded SW development. You like to work with strategies within product development, and you have a strong technology driven mindset. You want to solve problems in a structured and effective way. You are a person with a genuine interest in technology as well as people. You feel accountable for the tasks you take on. You are self-motivated by driving changes in a complex environment. You have an open mindset to learn and grow and also share your knowledge with others. You have good networking skills on a local and global basis which helps you to understand and accept cultural differences. Your communication and presenting skills are good both in text and verbally (English)
We also think you have the following experience and qualification:-
* Master's Degree in Computer, Electrical/Electronic or similar
* Around 10 years of Embedded SW development or similar
* Experience with control strategy and SW verification
* Experience in Functional Development
* Experience in Matlab, Simulink, TargetLink, Jenkins, Embedded Coder, C, C++, Python
* Meritorious to have:
* C or CE Truck Driving License
* Knowledge of Automotive Thermal Supply system
* Experience in SIL/MIL/HIL testing
* Knowledge in planning, performing, and analyzing results from rig or vehicle testing
What's in it for you?
As a Product Owner-Thermal Supply System, you will lead and be part of a team owning and developing the SW for the Thermal Supply System, acting as a heart within the thermal management system, and collaborating with all consumers. Within the role, you will work with both new developments towards future feature/function growth and with maintenance improving the system already on the market. The target is to build a strong platform within the thermal supply product that is flexible and adaptable to all the different variants we are working towards. With this you will also have control over the team backlog, balancing and prioritizing the work. You will have the opportunity to collaborate a lot with many surrounding teams in your daily work.
Ready for the next move?
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
