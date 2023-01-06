Product Owner - Teacher experience
About Humly
Humly is a digital marketplace revolutionising how teachers and nurses work within schools and nurseries. We're the market leader in Sweden and have scaled up to become the same for the UK market, where we have a first-mover advantage. Every day close to 1000 teachers make a difference in classrooms through jobs they found on the Humly platform.
We are expanding our product team in our Gothenburg HQ to support this growth. The team is focused on solving real user needs and prioritizing what to build next. We truly believe in an iterative process. Making sure the right teacher and school meet is a complex challenge; the only way to solve it is by experimenting and learning along the way.
We currently have a CPO, a CTO, two designers and ten developers in the product team. As an early member, you'll be essential in helping us grow a high-performing team and will greatly influence the work process, tooling, and future of our platform.
About the role
Building great tools and experiences for teachers is the key to everything we do. We want to give supply teachers better opportunities to make a difference. We do this by making it easy for them to find the next job that is right for them and by decreasing the manual work on all tasks around the job, such as reporting, availability, keeping the profile up to date and so on. We currently have 3000+ active teachers looking for short-term work through our app, and we are growing quickly.
We are looking for a product owner to own the user journey and product for teachers. You will be responsible for continue shaping a great experience and value proposition for teachers who want to work as supply teachers. You will take a holistic approach to the user journey and work to form a world-class experience together with our designers, developers and operational teams.
The world is in a massive teacher shortage, and the work we do to attract more people to the industry is truly important. Being the product owner for the teacher experience, you will have a great influence on our growth and strategy. Attracting and helping more teachers by giving them great tools and experiences, is our growth engine.
The tasks included in this role are:
• Owning the overall experience for our teachers.
• Continue to shape a globally scalable value proposition for teachers.
• Drive automation and digitalization with the help of new features.
• Communication with the operational teams working towards the teachers.
• Documentation.
• Service and process design.
• Work with design to understand the user needs and design the solutions to make them intuitive and efficient.
• Work with engineering to get the product built according to spec.
We are a small and agile team, meaning tasks can vary depending on the current focus and goals.
You will work close to the company CPO, our designers and our engineering team. We don't follow any exact agile process model but have designed our own with similar principles. We are always data-driven and do things in iterations to maximize learning and value creation.
What Humly can offer you
At Humly, we help and motivate each other. The team always comes first, and we like to work together. Seeing and working for the whole is essential, as is having fun, setting high goals, and constantly working for improvement. We have high ambitions for both the individual and the company's development, but at the same time care about being a friendly workplace where everyone has a place.
In addition to a competitive basic salary, Humly also offers:
• Lots of influence as an early member of a small team.
• Be part of an entrepreneurial and playful journey. We grow by researching, testing and learning. Your ideas matter.
• Interesting work with data as a product.
• Hybrid office model - flexibility with responsibility. Sometimes it's great to sit together; sometimes, you want to focus at home.
• International environment with locations in Sweden and UK (English is the company language).
• A Viking Venture community of 20+ other companies to learn and share knowledge with.
• Contribute to a globally important and exciting solution that creates immense value for our users and all the children and students they meet daily.
Qualifications
• Previous experience as a product owner or product manager.
• Experience in service design is a plus.
• Experience managing a recruitment platform, digital marketplace or administration tool is a plus.
• The product management team communicates in English.
We value your personality and think it's important that it aligns with our values and culture at Humly. We believe that you will like working with us if you are communicative, have high integrity, like to laugh and are willing to walk the extra mile to achieve our goals together. We spend a big part of our life working, so we believe having fun and being in a positive environment while solving important challenges is important.
