Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
As a Product oriented Systems Engineer, you will take on an exciting assignment within our department for Airborne Computers. The product group consists of Product Managers, Configuration Managers and System Engineers, specialized in the development of airborne, safety critical Computers.
A new dedicated function will be created to fortify our ability to support products that have entered the production and support phase. As a Systems engineer in this team, you will be responsible to lead investigations to develop, sustain and maintain the product and systems knowledge, as well as supporting the product management function throughout the product 's life cycle.
We believe in an open and flat organization where everyone's opinions and ideas are welcome, which is a prerequisite for our future development. Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
Your Profile
We are looking for a person with a pragmatic approach who is easy to cooperate with and it's a great advantage if you also have a passion for technology! As the role offers a lot of interaction with other departments such as engineering, project management, production, procurement etc, we believe that you are communicative and able to build strong relationships. It will be situations where you need to take initiatives to make progress in the team which would require drive, engagement and to build trust - both within the team, but also to other functions and stakeholders.
To succeed in this role, you have:
*
bachelor or master degree of engineering and/or experience within electronics or Software Development.
*
Good communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Experience from systems engineering, preferably within aviation, is perceived as a bonus.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
