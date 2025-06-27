Product Masterdata Administrator
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a Product Administrator with a background in completing product data in ERP and MDM systems? We 're seeking a Product Masterdata Administrator to support our client 's team ensuring correct data for product labeling and specifications used in manufacturing.
This is a consultancy opportunity, starting ASAP with an initial duration of approx. 6 months, with the possibility of extension.
About the Role:
Our client is seeking a dedicated Product Master Data Administrator to support their projects involving new product launches and modifications to existing products. This role is essential in ensuring the accuracy and completeness of product data across ERP and MDM systems, which is crucial for manufacturing, labeling, and specifications.
Key Responsibilities:
• Coordinate and manage master data to support new product launches and updates to existing products.
• Populate and maintain accurate product data in ERP and MDM systems.
• Ensure correct labeling and specifications for manufacturing purposes.
• Deliver comprehensive and precise product data within project timelines.
• Maintain robust documentation and assist in creating specification documents.
Key Requirements:
• Bachelor 's degree in Information Systems Science, or a combination of technology, logistics, and economics with an IT focus. Equivalent practical knowledge is also considered.
• Prior experience working with ERP systems, preferably Microsoft Dynamics 365 FO (Finance and Operations).
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Experience:
• Hands-on experience with ERP systems and a thorough understanding of IT systems.
• Proven expertise in managing complex product data processes.
• Advanced proficiency in MS Office applications, particularly MS Excel.
Personal Characteristics:
• Professional, work-focused, and approachable with excellent communication skills.
• A collaborative team player who integrates seamlessly into the master data team.
• Independent, proactive, and driven to maintain structure and precision.
• Quick learner with the ability to manage diverse tasks simultaneously.
Why Join Our Client?
• Be part of a dynamic team driving innovation and excellence in product data management.
• Contribute to high-impact projects in a collaborative and supportive work environment.
• Work with a company that values precision, teamwork, and professional growth.
Interested?
If you 're ready to take on this exciting opportunity and contribute to a growing organization, we want to hear from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Thomas Åkerblad 070-8560708 Jobbnummer
9407708