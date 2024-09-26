Product Manager Software
Let's make renting simple!
As we are focusing on scaling up our business, we are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Product Manager to lead the development of our Expand product portfolio. If you have a strong commercial mindset, are passionate about understanding customer needs and can skillfully leverage technology to create innovative solutions, then you might be a great fit for our Product team.
As a Product Manager at Your.Rentals, you will be responsible for driving the vision, development and expansion of the solutions that are essential for making our customers successful in a longer growth journey together with us.
Positioned in Malmö, you will be joining an international cross-functional Product team with members in both our offices in Malmö and Hanoi.
You will oversee the product lifecycle from ideation to iteration, ensuring that our product consistently meets and exceeds customer expectations while delivering commercial success. Your customer-focused approach will be instrumental in creating products that contribute to our mission to make short-term rentals simple and profitable.
What will I be doing? Create and manage a product roadmap that supports business objectivesDefine and drive a product vision that aligns with Your.Rentals mission and business goals. Develop it into a shaped backlog of key features, user stories, and requirements, guiding the team through various milestones.You will prioritise initiatives based on commercial opportunities, customer needs and technical improvements, ensuring the product roadmap delivers maximum value through controlled iterations
Customer-Centric Innovation that makes Your.Rentals stand outDevelop products that solve real customer problems and enhance their experience. You will be responsible for the customer journey supporting customer expansion and through it gather insights, identify pain points, and translate these into innovative solutions that help our customers run a successful business, all while strengthening our positioning to be the only true all-in-one solution for short-term rentals.
Balance Commercial ConsiderationsEnsure that product decisions are made to satisfy planned business outcomes through measurable feature adoption targets. You will work closely with leaders of the company, support, marketing, and finance teams to create products that are not only user-friendly but also commercially viable and scalable.
Lead a cross-functional team by using processes that ensure quality releasesUsing Agile and Scrum to plan, execute, and iterate. Lead the development of innovative solutions that ensure a seamless user experience. Together with your cross-functional team of experts, understand how the engineering team will build the product, including detailed aspects of product development. You have the ability to bridge the gap between technical and business teams that will be essential in bringing our products to life.
Drive Market GrowthBeing an industry expert, you can identify market opportunities and drive product initiatives that support Your.Rentals growth. You will play a key role in scaling your product portfolio to ensure it meets the needs of the short-term rentals constant changing nature, adapting it to market dynamics and business opportunities.
What you'll definitely need 2+ years of working with a SaaS solution as Product Manager or Product Owner in an Agile environment
Experience in working in a start-up/scale-up environment
A comprehensive understanding of relevant solutions from either a business or technology perspective, such as e-commerce, the travel industry, legal compliance or other marketplaces that manages payments
Strong commercial mindset, developing business cases to reach objectives outcomes through key results
Experience with business intelligence tools such as AWS Quicksight and Google Analytics to analyse complex data and make well informed decisions
Experience validating and quantifying the impact of new features on our customers.
Proven leadership skills to bring together and drive project teams to reach goals.
Great English written and verbal communication skills including the creation and delivery of presentations to stakeholders.
EU citizenship, residence or Swedish work visa.
Your personal nature You are extremely structured, well organised and can't stand chaos
You have a good sense of business and can comfortable identify, perform risk management and test new opportunities
You are a strong networker, not afraid to talk with customers and lead internal teams
You are a natural leader that thrives in empowering team members
Rather than work alone, you prefer to source ideas and feedback from your team-mates and customers
You live the 'Power of proof' value, and make decisions based on data rather than opinions
You are open, honest and not afraid to make mistakes along the way.
What we offer
A friendly and flat international organisation of ambitious professionals, working together in the fast-growing travel technology business sector. We all share the goal to become best in class in travel technology by offering the only true all-in-one solution for Property Managers, Hosts and Guests.
As a team, we always focus on creating something of real value for our users. We are based in Malmö and Hanoi, but our team members come from everywhere in the world. Each of us speaks multiple languages and has international experience.
Our company culture emphasises multi-culture, collaboration, creativity and celebrating successful work together.
Note: This position is on-site in Malmö, Sweden. We apply a flexible working from home-policy to encourage a good work-life balance.
