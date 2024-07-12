Product Manager/Owner Automation & Tooling, Evinova
Evinova is a new innovative health-tech business with the ambition to deliver industry-leading digital health solutions to the wider healthcare community, to improve patient experience and outcomes. It is an independent company, part of the AstraZeneca group.
The Product Manager will lead our work to design and develop a state-of-the-art platform for deployment of patient and site facing technologies in clinical trials for Evinova customers. The role will work with other SMEs within and outside Evinova to deliver innovative approaches to transform the user experience, deploy products and support the onboarding of new studies in an efficient way securing the highest quality and speed. You will also be responsible for mapping the external technical landscape and understand similar products pro's and con's from a patient/HCP/Sponsor perspective. You will work in a team of Product Managers/Owners to jointly deliver a flexible product that covers most aspects of patient interactions in a clinical trial.
The Product Manager will focus on tooling and automation with the purpose of reducing manual work and timelines for bringing new clinical trials onto the Evinova platform. This includes, but is not limited to, areas such as Content Management, Configuration Management, and Ethics Committee documentation.
Responsibilities:
You will:
* Lead work to design and deliver tools to configure, deploy and deliver the products in an efficient way.
* Design systems that facilitate non-code configuration of products, with the goal of empowering Evinova customers to independently deploy products, minimizing the need for extensive Evinova staff intervention.
* Engage with SMEs to spearhead enhancements to enable the Deployment organization's objectives.
* Work closely with the other Product Managers/Owners within Unified Trials as well as other products in Evinova.
* Work as part of a cross-functional agile delivery team in building and executing an implementation plan. Responsible for stimulating conceptual thinking and creativity and challenging the status quo for continuous improvement.
* You will need a deep understanding of business needs and users' needs to craft the processes, solution and prioritise improvement needs.
* Deliver high-quality, hypothesis tested, business requirements, functional specifications, business processes, and system rules.
* Understand the current landscape of similar technical solutions and what their strengths and development areas are.
* Deliver effective recommendations for prioritisation regarding the product backlog items in order to deliver maximum outcome with minimum input in line with business priorities.
* Review, analyse and evaluate business systems/processes and user-needs while serving as the key link between digital and IT development teams.
* Act as a change agent during the global roll-out of new technologies - embed new tools and technologies into the business and measure success. Provide leadership for those leading the day-to-day implementation of new tools through to completion.
* Help build a learning organisation: ensure that any learning associated with the programs is shared within the Evinova.
Essential Requirements:
* 3 or more years experience with scaling of other products
* Well-developed Product Management skills
* Knowledge about Clinical trial delivery and Pharmaceutical drug development
* Awareness of GCP, 21 CFR part 11, relevant guidelines from ISPOR, ISOQOL, FDA, EMA
* Proven ability to work collaboratively in a cross functional setting with internal as well as external partners
* Proven ability to challenge the status quo, take ownership and holds self and others accountable
* Senior Stakeholder management skill with together with proven negotiation, collaboration and interpersonal leadership skills
* Effective problem and conflict solving skills
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to deal with ambiguity and create clarity
* Passion for Customers, representing the needs of multiple customers in decision making.
Desirable:
* Thrives in a fast-paced work environment, comfortable with complexity and uncertainty at times, lots of humour, dedication to deliver outcomes and motivated by the opportunity to rethink our approach to healthcare.
* Comfort and skills operating in a heavily matrixed organizations with excellent skills and intuition to manage the needs of various partners.
* Ability to rapidly grasp concepts and excellent ability to handle complexity by simplifying it and providing clear directions to the team
* Ability to manage and influence strategically and persuade tactfully, to acquire desired outcomes while maintaining effective, positive, organizational relationships
* Comprehensive understanding of dynamics affecting the pharmaceutical industry and needs for transformation
* Ability to work globally including international travel
