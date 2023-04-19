Product Manager, Oligonucleotide Nucleic Acid Therapeutics
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are looking for a Product Manager, Oligonucleotide Nucleic Acid Therapeutics to work with Tadas Trunca and his team. This role will be pivotal in enabling life saving oligonucleotides drugs (ASO, siRNA, other molecules) market growth by developing and supplying manufacturing solutions for oligonucleotide drugs production. Does that sound interesting? Then we would love to hear from you!
What you 'll do
In this role you will be responsible for leading the development of relevant product portfolio, focusing on enabling the complete production workflow from existing and newly developed products for Oligonucleotide therapeutics market.
You will provide multi-functional leadership and strategic direction for hardware, consumables and other relevant products. You have ownership of the products from product launch to organization readiness and product/service delivery. You are expected to work collaboratively with the regional commercial teams, supply chain, quality and R&D to drive the short and long-term revenue and profitability of the business by focusing on maximizing company profit across all aspects of the products' lifecycle.
Additionally, this position will focus on evaluating our existing portfolio and developing organic and inorganic strategies to expand and drive incremental growth.
Leadership through influence and participation in key business decision making forums such as R&D Portfolio, Product Care, Product Quality, and Sales & Operations planning.
Ensure demand forecasts and consumables needs are fully communicated and that manufacturing strategy aligns with market need.
Drive strong cross functional collaboration across product portfolios and supply chain to ensure customer experience on quality, supply, COGs meets the demands of the application space.
Identify market trends and opportunities in the Oligonucleotides therapeutics landscape - support external evaluation, open innovation and potential collaborations to enable a complete product offering for oligonucleotides manufacture.
Partner with marketing to create compelling customer facing material, and commercial sales tools.
Represent voice of customer internally to advocate for customer needs.
Establish and maintain strong working relationships with commercial team members including account managers and modality experts.
Lead the establishment/refinement of product management processes, including annual road-mapping and pricing review for the platform.
Demonstrate cross functional leadership to execute the vision and strategy of the oligonucleotides therapy production platform.
Be the business expert on the oligonucleotide therapy platform. Function as the point of contact for questions and problem solving for internal business partners and external customers.
Who you are
Domain (chemical nucleic acid synthesis) expertise gained through a Bachelor's or Master's Degree with min. 10 years of relevant experience; PhD candidates with min. 8 years of relevant experience
4+ years' experience in product marketing, product management, product development or related field
Proven expertise in Product Management/Marketing, including market trends analysis, product roadmap development, NPI process planning & execution and product life-cycle management
Shows depth and/ or breadth of expertise in own specialized discipline or field (ideally related to nucleic acid therapeutic and oligonucleotides production)
Experience of interpreting internal/external business challenges and recommend best practices to improve products, processes or services. Demonstrable experience in implementing process improvement projects including implementation of output.
Experience of to working with diverse and cross-functional teams, in a global environment
Demonstrated analytical skills, business acumen, learning agility, network leadership and stretched experience as well as passion for continuous improvement
Desirable:
Prior experience on nucleic acid therapeutic based manufacturing pipeline or prior experience working on complex projects linked to oligonucleotide therapies.
The position is based in Uppsala, Sweden and international travel is expected. You will report to the Product Portfolio Leader Nucleic Acid Therapeutics.
Please reach out to hiring manager Tadas Trunca if you have any questions about the role: tadas.trunca@cytiva.co
.
Welcome in with your application!
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
