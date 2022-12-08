Product Manager (Banking/Finance)
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2022-12-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Halmstad
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Product Manager with several years of experience from leading change initiatives within data & analytics. Our vision is to establish user friendly digital capabilities for the many people by unlocking the full potential of our co-workers and partners. As Product Manager for the Data Delivery domain, you will work in close partnership with colleagues across our different markets, Delivery, Product, Customer Experience and other functions. You will be a key member of our leadership team
within Data Delivery as well as a key member of the virtual Global Product Manager team. The primary purpose of the role is to lead the Data Delivery activities within our transformation program, which is following SAFe.
Key Responsibilities
• Understand the strategy, vision, and target state for all capabilities within the Data & Analytics domain and
create / maintain the transformation driven roadmap for the Data Delivery sub domain
• Communicate the strategy, vision, target state and roadmap to developers, partners and business stakeholders within the transformation
• Manage and prioritize the flow of work for the Data Delivery domain within the transformation program
• Lead the planning of product releases, communication, learning and set expectation for delivery of new features and functionalities
• Drive product development towards the agile release trains with our dedicated data delivery teams
• Ensure completeness in the deliveries (functional integrity) from the Data Delivery domain and support in the identification of high-level dependencies for related domains.
• Coordinate with the dedicated data delivery teams across release trains through product owners, scrum masters, data analysts, and data engineers
• Work with representatives from the architecture / development community to understand technical enabler work and plan for it
• Define releases and program increments for the Data Delivery domain
• Take the Product Manager role in various governing bodies and in the SAFe defined forums (PI planning, demos, Inspect & Adapt, etc)
Competency profile
•
Several years of experience from leading change initiatives within data & analytics
• Strong understanding of banking processes and ability to discuss requirements with business stakeholders
• Experience in Data warehousing / other types of data provisioning, BI and Data Governance
• Experience within / knowledge of Data Architecture and technical architecture for Data & Analytics
• Extensive experience from agile ways of working, preferably SAFe
• Strong communication skills and can have discussions on different levels in the organization
• Takes ownership and takes pride in understanding stakeholders and the business
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Organized with strong time-management skills
• Excellent English communication skills (written and verbal) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Shubham shubham.tyagi@weitglobal.com +91 8800540249 Jobbnummer
7241872