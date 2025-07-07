Product Manager
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
In a rapidly changing world, the demand for Saab's products and capabilities grows. As we continue to expand, we need more people that share our vision of "Keeping People and Society safe". We're currently looking for talented Product Managers to join us in shaping the future of Precision Fire systems, working on products such as Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb, Taurus and other long range land based systems.
Your role
In this role, you will play a key part in developing and managing the lifecycle of cutting-edge, high-technology products that meet both today's and tomorrow's technical and commercial requirements. You will be responsible for ensuring our products excel in performance, functionality, reliability, safety, and environmental compliance.
You will work alongside some of the most skilled professionals in the industry, contributing to the development of complex, advanced technologies. You'll collaborate closely with experienced colleagues, gaining valuable experience and furthering your career while supporting the success of key projects and programmes.
The key responsibilities of the role are:
* Developing and maintaining Product Plans and Capability Road Maps
* Ensuring fulfillment of customer and development requirements throughout the entire product lifecycle
* Budget responsibility for product-related R&D and maintenance
* Initiating and preparing product decisions
* Collaboration with marketing and sales, programmes, development, procurement, and production in various phases
* Be involved in Customer and partner interactions
* Participation in the strategic work with portfolio planning, partner/supplier strategies and product strategies
* Travel both within and outside of Sweden is a natural part of this position
Your profile
At Saab, we value potential as much as experience. Whether you're just starting your career or have extensive experience, we look for the right mindset and a drive to succeed. If you're eager to contribute to cutting-edge advancements and be part of an exciting phase of expansion, Saab could be the perfect place for you.
To thrive in the role of Product Manager, you should have a keen interest in driving product development, a genuine technical interest and financial understanding.
You have good knowledge and experience of complex products and systems. Furthermore, you are independent, driven, and pragmatic. You have a strategic ability and an interest in following market trends and understanding customers' product needs today and tomorrow.
We believe that you have a good technical understanding, hold an engineering degree and have +5 years work experience or have equivalent knowledge and competence. Military background is advantageous.
We place great emphasis on your communication skills and your ability to collaborate with others in both Swedish and English, both orally and in writing. As a person, you are responsible, solution-oriented, persistent, structured, and methodical.
This position is based in Karlstad (preferred) but could be in Karlskoga or Linköping. Travel between these sites will be required as part of the role.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Please note that we work with ongoing selection and the position may be filled before the application deadline has expired.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
