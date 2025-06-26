Product Manager
ABOUT SINCH
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, PayPal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We're on the lookout for a Product Manager to be a part of our Messaging team and play a key role in ensuring successful build, coordination, and customer delivery for our market leading services. As Sinch's product offering grows, we're looking for someone who can take the lead and become our go-to expert for our Social & Chat Channels like WeChat, KakaoTalk, LINE, Telegram, Apple Messages for Business and more.
This is an exciting and hands-on role in a growing company, where you'll have the opportunity to shape and drive how we deliver our services. We're open to candidates based in Sweden (hybrid) or the UK (fully remote). You'll report to the Messaging Product Director, based in Atlanta, US.
Be the voice of the customers, represent their needs clearly.
Own the product lifecycle and roadmap for messaging services.
Manage the delivery plans, risks, and stakeholders.
Deliver clear, easy to understand documentation and plans.
Coordinate between silo product managers and the broad Sinch application portfolio to deliver complete customer solutions.
Accountable to deliver global customer services on time.
Launch exciting new messaging services to some of the world's largest enterprises.
Coordinate global virtual teams alongside our customers' own teams.
Communicate effectively internally on status updates and own any challenges or issues that arise.
Lead with confidence and influence both internal and external stakeholders.
REQUIREMENTS
We believe you are passionate about technology, take ownership of your work, and thrive on creativity and solving complex problems. You enjoy turning ideas into action, influencing with confidence, and are always looking for efficient ways to get things done. Pitching in and supporting the team comes naturally to you.
Good understanding of media asset realization on mobile devices and applications.
Background in SaaS, Messaging, or Solution Development.
Previous experience in mobile marketing is a plus.
Strong influencing and communication skills across all levels of seniority.
Analytical mindset with a structured and detailed approach.
Driven team player and quick learner with passion for providing high service quality.
Confident in owning your work and making informed decisions to make things happen.
Bachelor's Degree.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us!
