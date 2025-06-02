Product Manager
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Our Data Platform is the backbone of the company's data-driven transformation. It provides shared infrastructure, tools, but also workflows, templates and golden paths to support everything from raw data ingestion to business intelligence and AI/ML. Built on modern technologies like Kubernetes, Snowflake, DBT, Kafka, and Backstage, the platform enables self-service data product development in line with data mesh principles.
The platform is designed to be cloud-agnostic, support multi-region deployments, and ensure secure, compliant, and scalable use of data across the enterprise. We adopt GitOps-principles and computational governance to make it scalable and create trust in the data in a streamlined fashion.
We are looking for a modern, forward-thinking Product Manager to join our Data Platform team. In this role, you'll help define and deliver data platform capabilities that enable teams across the company to build, share, and consume trusted data products. This is a critical position for driving self-service, scalability, and efficiencyin our data ecosystem.
You will collaborate closely with engineering teams, product managers and key stakeholders across business and tech to deliver offerings that make our platform robust, intuitive, and cloud-agnostic.
What you'll do
As a Product Manager for Data Platform, you will lead the charge in shaping and optimizing the usage of our data platform. Your role will be pivotal in creating a seamless and efficient data journey for our users. You will be working very close to your product manager-colleagues, who all cares for different offerings in our Data Platform, aligning the common vision, strategy and roadmap.
Next to you, you will also have an engineering team to collaborate with very closely.
In this role you will:
* Developing and executing a strategic vision for our data platform.
* Do collaborative product development: Apply empowered product teams, ensuring cross-functional collaboration with our users, engineering and data teams to deliver a user-centric data platform.
* Prioritize development based on business impact, user experience, and technical feasibility.
* Define and track KPIs that demonstrate platform value, adoption, and performance.
* Project management: Oversee timelines, deliverables, ensuring smooth execution and timely delivery of initiatives. Expertise in Agile methodologies and project management best practices is essential.
* Stakeholder management: Engage with key stakeholders across business domains to understand their needs and problems, prioritize features, and communicate progress and outcomes.
* Metrics and continuous improvement: Define product metrics and KPIs to measure platform adoption, usage, and success. Use data-driven insights to iterate on and improve platform offerings continuously.
Leadership & Collaboration: Work closely with the Group Product Manager and your fellow Product Managers to ensure that the product roadmap is cohesive and aligned across all platform capabilities.
What you'll bring
You possess a strong technical background, including a deep understanding of data engineering, platform engineering and software development. Your ability to navigate complex technical challenges and provide innovative solutions will be essential.
Proven track record in Product Management, particularly in data-related roles. Your ability to define and execute product strategies will be critical in shaping our data platform's future.
Have a strategic vision for how data can drive business success. You should be able to align technical strategies with overarching business objectives.
Bring a forward-thinking and innovative mindset to the team. We're looking for someone who can drive technological advancements and explore new possibilities in the data space.
You also have
* Advanced English communication skills
* Experience working with highly visible projects in an international environment
* Knowledge or experience of both traditional and modern data engineering practices
* Experience with platform adoption strategies and internal developer platforms.
* Strong technical insights, with a deep understanding of data architecture, Data Mesh principles, and software development.
