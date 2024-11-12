Product Manager
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
Are you a passionate Product Manager looking for a new challenge and an opportunity to advance your career in a great working environment?
If you have an eye for simple, intuitive and elegant design, if you love the journey of discovery through iteration and have relentlessly high standards for delivering innovative and groundbreaking products, we have the perfect job for you!
We are looking for a passionate Product Manager to join our product management dream team and define and lead the execution of our various product solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage agile product development process from product management point of view
Develop and implement product strategies consistent with company vision
Develop and maintain an understanding of the product, market, and competition
Develop product positioning and go to market strategy
Collect and analyse feedback from customers, stakeholders and other teams to shape requirements, features and products
Identify areas for growth and create strategic product line roadmaps to help drive adoption of the product and differentiating features
Analyse potential partner relationships for the product and lead the effort to integrate our applications with other leading industry systems
Work with QA engineers to create test plans
Serve as an in-house expert for our products and become the go-to person for all functional issues
Keep abreast of the goings-on in the industry
Make creative recommendations to expand product base and vision
Manage all lifecycle stages for a product from ideation through sunset, with responsibility for ensuring that deliverables are understood and releases are delivered on time.
Education & Experience:
Previous working experience as a Product Manager for 2-3 years
Bachelors or Masters in Computer Science, Engineering or similar relevant field
In-depth knowledge of Agile methodology for product development
Outstanding communication, presentation and leadership skills
Excellent organizational and time management skills
Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills
Preferred Skills:
Creative thinker with a vision
Attention to detail and good problem-solving skills
Excellent interpersonal skills
Business acumen mindset
Good written and verbal communication
Exceptional leadership skills
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
