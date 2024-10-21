Product Manager
Schibsted Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Schibsted Sverige AB i Stockholm
Job Title: Product ManagerLocation: Stockholm Work mode: Hybrid. We expect you to come to the office at least two times per week.Who are we in NDE Apps?At the News Destination Engineering (NDE) Apps team, we are a central hub responsible for building and maintaining native mobile and TV apps for leading news brands in Sweden and Norway (including Aftonbladet in Sweden and VG in Norway). Our apps serve over three million monthly active users, delivering rich media content such as videos, podcasts, news lists, articles, text-to-speech features, galleries, widgets and more. Our Apps Team is dedicated to delivering exceptional user experiences and we're looking for a charismatic Product Manager to drive our vision forward.About the roleAs a Product Manager on our Apps Team, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our applications across both iOS and Android platforms. Collaborating closely with a distributed team located in Sweden, Poland and Norway, you will manage the product roadmap and align business needs with user expectations. Our day-to-day communication happens through Google Meet and Slack, with in-person meetings at least 3-4 times a year to strengthen collaboration. The team consists of 1 Head of App Development, 2 EMs, 5 iOS developers, 5 Android developers and 2 UXers. You will report to the Head of App Development.
Responsibilities
- Stakeholder Engagement: Work closely with internal stakeholders across Schibsted News brands to understand their needs and priorities, ensuring the mobile apps contribute to the overall success of the brands.
- Product Development: Drive product features through their entire creative cycle: ideation, specification, development, release, analysis, and iteration ensuring alignment with business goals.
- Roadmap and OKRs: Be part of defining OKRs per trimester and maintaining your squad's product roadmap, based on the product trio's collective understanding of the scope and likely timing of the initiatives you are working on.
- Work with cross-functional teams: including engineering, UX, marketing services, editorial, and business development, to define product requirements and prioritise features based on business objectives and user needs.
- User-Centric Innovation: Develop products that solve real user problems and enhance their experience. You will gather insights, identify pain points, and translate these into innovative solutions that delight users and drive engagement.
- Market Insights: Stay on top of the latest trends in app development, mobile technologies, and user experience design to drive innovation and maintain competitive advantage.
- Languages: Proficiency in English is required. Knowledge of Swedish and/or Norwegian is an advantages.
Who are you?
- 5 + years of experience in product management, preferably in a tech environment, with a proven track record of delivering successful products in a fast-paced, digital environment.
- Strong leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate cross-functional teams to achieve product goals.
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels.Experience in working with apps and a technical background in native app development is a plus.
- Experience in working with agile methodologies.
- Experience in the news or media industry is preferred.
- The ability to analyse data, understand statistics, and run experiments is a great advantage.
Additional Information
- Travel Expectations: This role requires flexibility to travel as needed to ensure close collaboration with teams and stakeholders across locations.
- Dynamic Organisation: We thrive on innovation and adaptability, which means our teams, projects, and reporting lines are responsive to the changing needs of our business and industry. The successful candidate should be comfortable with change and possess the agility to lead effectively in a fluid environment where reporting lines and team structures may evolve to better align with our strategic goals and operational requirements.
Other informationHiring form: Full timeStart: As soon as possible
How to ApplyIf you're ready to make an impact and lead our Apps Team to new heights, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience.
Independent Journalism - That's our business
Schibsted Media Group includes some of the strongest media brands in the Nordics, including VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni, and Podme.
Every day, nearly seven million people turn to our editorial media to stay informed, engaged, and entertained through text, audio, images, and video. The trust of our users is crucial to us. To maintain this trust, we prioritise truth, verifiability, and transparency.
Our 2,800 employees are based in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Stockholm, Helsinki, Krakow, and Gdansk. We rely on all of them to succeed, through close collaboration across editorial teams, product and technology environments, and subscription and advertising units.
What began as Christian Schibsted's small printing business in Christiania (now Oslo) in 1839 has grown into one of the leading media companies in the Nordics. For nearly two centuries, our journalism has empowered people, built communities, exposed abuses of power, and strengthened democracies. Our democracies depend on independent journalism. That's our business. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Schibsted Sverige AB
(org.nr 556536-9500), https://schibstedmedia.com/ Arbetsplats
Schibsted Jobbnummer
8968357