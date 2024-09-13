Product Manager
2024-09-13
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your Role
As a Product Manager at Saab, you are responsible for developing lifecycle plans and have overall responsibility for ensuring that our products meet today's and tomorrow's needs and requirements, both technically and commercially. This includes responsibility for the product's performance, functionality, reliability, safety, and compliance with environmental requirements.
This role is within Saab Dynamics product family Missile Systems. In Missile Systems, you will work with some of the most complex technical products in the missile domain, as well as their maintenance and further development.
Primary the responsibility of the role is:
* Developing and maintaining Product Plans
* Ensuring the correct requirements throughout the product lifecycle
* Budget responsibility for product-related R&D and maintenance
* Initiating and preparing product decisions
* Collaboration with marketing, programs, development, procurement, and production in various phases
* Participation in the business unit's strategic work with portfolio planning and product strategies
* Travel both within and outside of Sweden is included in the job.
Your profile
To thrive in the role of Product Manager, you should have a keen interest in driving product development and a genuine technical interest. You should have good organizational skills to develop plans and configuration management in line with Saab's product lifecycle processes. You have good knowledge and experience of complex products and systems. Furthermore, you are independent, driven, and pragmatic. You have a strategic ability and an interest in following market trends and understanding customers' product needs today and tomorrow.
We believe that you have a good technical understanding and are a civil engineer or have equivalent knowledge and competence.
We believe that you have knowledge of weapon systems and experience in international customer contacts and can independently represent the company's interests in dialogue with customers, users, and partners.
We place great emphasis on your communication skills and your ability to collaborate with others in both Swedish and English, both orally and in writing. As a person, you are responsible, solution-oriented, persistent, structured, and methodical.
Whilst candidates with relevant experience as described above are preferred, candidates with less experience but who can outline their ambitions for growing into the role will also be considered.
The workplace for this position can be in Linköping, Karlskoga, or Karlstad. We encourage candidates to clearly specify the location they prefer to work from.
We welcome applications and CVs in both Swedish and English.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
