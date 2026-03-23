Product Manager - Payments

Rebtel Networks AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-23


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What will you do?
As the Product Manager for payments, you'll own the systems and strategies that determine where Rebtel can grow and how our users pay. This includes integrating new payment methods, designing optimized payment flows, and expanding into emerging markets You will also optimize payment processes by partnering with external providers, card networks, and financial institutions to minimize costs, enhance transaction speed, and improve overall efficiency.
This is not a maintenance role. You'll be building new capabilities that open up entirely new corridors and geographies for the business.
Responsibilities and Tasks:

Own the product strategy and roadmap for payments and cash-in experiences

Identify and prioritize new markets based on payment method availability, corridor economics, and user demand

Drive localization of payment flows: currencies, payment methods, and compliance requirements across markets

Partner with engineering and finance to build scalable payment infrastructure

Work with commercial and data teams to size market opportunities and measure impact

Navigate payment provider relationships and understand the PSP landscape

Ensure payment flows are reliable, compliant, and optimized for conversion across markets

Requirements:

You are an excellent communicator and collaborator. We work in English, but you will hear many languages in our Stockholm office

5+ years of product management experience with payments, fintech, or financial services products

Deep understanding of payment systems: PSPs, local payment methods, card networks, mobile money, and emerging trends like digital wallets and blockchain

Strong understanding of customer experience and interaction design, with hands-on ability to lead the design of payment flows and user-facing components that make payments simple, clear, and frictionless

Experience launching products or payment methods in multiple markets

Comfortable with regulatory and compliance complexity across geographies

Strong commercial instinct. You think about market sizing, unit economics, and revenue impact, not just features

Data-driven with experience defining and tracking business metrics

Excellent communication skills. You'll work across engineering, finance, legal, and commercial teams

An AI-first mindset, approaching every initiative with innovative AI perspectives to enhance automation, personalization, and efficiency

Why Rebtel?
Rebtel has been connecting people across borders for 20 years. We're profitable, growing, and at a turning point. The product team is being rebuilt to drive the next phase of growth, and you'll be part of shaping that from the ground up. This is a small team where your decisions have direct business impact. No layers of process, no committees. If you want ownership and the space to move fast, this is it. Stockholm HQ, global ambition.
At Rebtel, you are the most important asset and we strive to provide a comprehensive package of benefits and perks that enhance your well-being and work experience. Here are some of the things you can expect from us:

Pension Plan

Health Checkups, Influenza shots and Private Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Occupational insurance

Wellness allowance (5,000 SEK)

Discount on gym memberships

Bonus program

Extra parental pay

30 days annual vacation

Monday breakfasts

Relocation Support, if you're joining us from afar, we'll assist you in making a smooth transition.

We are Rebtel. We come from all around the world to create products for anyone who has crossed a border. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6578703-1908504".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Rebtel Networks AB (org.nr 556680-3622), https://rebtel.teamtailor.com
Jakobsbergsgatan 16 (visa karta)
111 44  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Rebtel

Jobbnummer
9814567

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