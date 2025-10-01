Product Engineer
2025-10-01
We're seeking exceptional Fullstack Product Engineers to help build the future of AI. You will work across our entire stack to build features that will empower the next generation of creators and builders.
What we're looking for
•
5+ years of experience building and shipping full-stack products
•
Fluent in modem frontend (React/TypeScript) and backend development
•
Solid understanding of systems design, performance tradeoffs, and scalable architecture
•
Strong product sense and ability to make well-reasoned technical decisions, knowing when to prioritize speed and when to invest in foundational work
What you'II do
In one sentence: Do all it takes to build a generational product and scale the core experience of lovable products
•
lmplement and maintain features across the full stack: frontend, backend and infra
•
Own systems end-to-end: architecture, implementation, deployment, and iteration
•
Collaborate closely with ML, design, and product teams to translate capabilities into intuitive, mind-blowing user experiences
•
Drive the full development lifecycle, from technical planning to production launch and post-release improvements
•
Contribute to shaping our technical direction, culture, and product strategy
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and Al love:
• Frontend: React
• Backend: Golang and Rust
• Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
• DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, infra-as-code (Terrafonn)
