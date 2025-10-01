Product Engineer

We're seeking exceptional Fullstack Product Engineers to help build the future of AI. You will work across our entire stack to build features that will empower the next generation of creators and builders.
What we're looking for

5+ years of experience building and shipping full-stack products

Fluent in modem frontend (React/TypeScript) and backend development

Solid understanding of systems design, performance tradeoffs, and scalable architecture

Strong product sense and ability to make well-reasoned technical decisions, knowing when to prioritize speed and when to invest in foundational work
What you'II do
In one sentence: Do all it takes to build a generational product and scale the core experience of lovable products

lmplement and maintain features across the full stack: frontend, backend and infra

Own systems end-to-end: architecture, implementation, deployment, and iteration

Collaborate closely with ML, design, and product teams to translate capabilities into intuitive, mind-blowing user experiences

Drive the full development lifecycle, from technical planning to production launch and post-release improvements

Contribute to shaping our technical direction, culture, and product strategy

Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and Al love:
• Frontend: React
• Backend: Golang and Rust
• Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
• DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, infra-as-code (Terrafonn)
And always on the lookout for what's next!

