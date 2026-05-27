Product Developer - Dietary Supplements
Swedish Nutra AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-27
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Product Developer for Liquid Dietary Supplements.
Are you passionate about Flavors or Product Development with a flair for making healthy taste great?
Join our dynamic, international team and put your expertise to work creating the next generation of liquid dietary supplements!
We are seeking an experienced professional with a background in:
Flavor Science and Application: Ability to select, create, and apply flavors to mask challenging ingredient tastes.
Product Development: Education and hands-on experience formulating stable, effective, and delicious liquids. (Food Science will get the right person a long way)
Enjoy a highly collaborative and supportive working atmosphere with colleagues from around the world. Help us innovate and deliver exceptional products!
Apply today - mix your talent with our vision!
Swedish Nutra:
We're a fast-growing liquid dietary supplement manufacturer.
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based company that produces dietary supplements. We are a growing company with distribution globally. We offer a warm and pleasant work environment and care that each individual thrives. Swedish Nutra offers an enterprising environment with good opportunities to develop and grow in the work role.
Send the application to:hr@swedishnutra.com
Mark Subject: R&D or it will be missed.
The application should include:
CV & Personal letter
Start date: Immediately
Where is the workplace?
Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, 21124, Malmö
#jobbjustnu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26
E-post: hr@swedishnutra.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Production". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273)
Aspögatan 1 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9931891