Product Designer_UX/UI
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with companies driving digital transformation in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
Your Profile
Create user flows, wireframes, prototypes and high-fidelity UI across multiple digital touchpoints. Conduct user research to inform, validate, and refine design decisions. Collaborate closely with Product, Tech, Brand and Commercial teams to ensure solutions align with business goals and technical feasibility. Present design concepts clearly, grounded in user insights and product strategy. Apply and contribute to Design System methodology to ensure consistency and scalability. Design inclusive experiences using accessibility best practices (including WCAG guidelines). Facilitate workshops that drive alignment and shared direction. Define and track UX metrics to measure design impact. Champion a user-first mindset throughout the product development lifecycle. Stay on top of industry trends and integrate best practices into your work. We are looking for people with...
5+ years of experience designing for digital platforms (web, apps, internal tools) in large-scale environments. Experience designing for native iOS and Android applications. Strong interaction design and UI craft skills. Experience using both qualitative and quantitative research methods. Proven experience working with Design Systems and system-thinking in design. Strong communication skills and the ability to bring clarity in ambiguous situations. A self-directed mindset and experience leading design initiatives end-to-end. Proficiency in tools such as Figma, Miro, UserZoom and Jira.
Offer due date: 2026-03-28
Duration: 2026-04-01 - 2026-11-30 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7388198-1893666". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
9798069