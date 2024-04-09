Product Designer To H&m Divided -Dresses
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As a Product Designer for DIVIDED, you will be responsible for creating the most current & updated assortment relevant for our customer. This involves an extensive understanding of the customer together with insight of upcoming new trends and key products. You are responsible for creating the best products with incredible attention to detail and ensuring the collection is fashion forward with key products & trends that speak to our target customer.
Qualifications
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a team together with a Product Manager, Junior Designer, Pattern Maker, Product Developers & a Planner to create the best customer offer, sold globally in all H&M markets/channels. The product group include woven and jersey dresses. As an informal leader you will be responsible for the workload and development of one junior designer. You will collaborate with Product Manager as well as other members of the team creating the most relevant assortment for the Divided target customer.
We have high ambitions and a great team spirit, we are a forward thinking, innovative and an energetic team! In addition to above we are looking for:
BA/MA degree in Fashion /Textile Design
A minimum of 3 years' work experience as a product designer or experienced junior designer
High level of knowledge working in CLO 3D
Have strong and fast-paced knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite
A passion for and commercial understanding of the H&M Divided customer
A creative and visionary mindset with a true passion for high level fashion trend awareness, current & future aspirational trends
Knowledge and experience in dresses is essential
Strength in collection building and visual communication
A strong customer focus and entrepreneurial mindset
Able to work with large collections, parallel timelines and goals
A high capacity to prioritize and focus on what makes the real difference for the business
Organizational and methodical skills and able to keep the big picture in mind at all times
Effective communication skills
You thrive working in diverse teams where we are all different and you contribute with your perspectives
Leadership experience
Thrive in a fast-paced and everchanging work environment, high level of flexible mindset and operational flexibility is key
English fluency (Swedish is not necessary)
Additional Information:
This is a permanent full time position, starting August 2024. Please apply by sending in your CV and portfolio (no more than 10mb) in English.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program HERE.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. Ate H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
8599348