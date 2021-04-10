Product Designer - Ultiro AB - Logistikjobb i Stockholm
Product Designer
Ultiro AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-10

Ultiro is a Sweden based company that provides first-class software development. Our team is a unique mesh of passionate experienced individuals and international expertise, with experience in backend, frontend and app/mobile. Our mission is to help our customers create innovative services and solutions and grow their businesses.
Job description
Do you want to work in an exciting, international environment in a service with a technical height? Then you should apply for the position as Product Designer with us!
You will be responsible for a set of activities including:
Conduction initial user research and map user journeys
Defining future vision based on customer and user insight, business goals & KPIs plus technical possibilities.
Developing new concepts and conducting concept testing
Defining intuitive flows, clear wireframes and interacting design and desirable prototypes.
Designing compelling visual design aligned with the brands guidelines.
Iteratively testing solutions with users to improve designs.
Tracking of user experience metrics and reports on the success of UX improvements, including analytics, and turning them into new ideas and improvements.
Overall advocating Customer-centered design solutions

Skills and Abilities:
Experience from ecommerce and payment integrations and solutions.
Ability to facilitate e.g. Design Sprints and other collaborative workshop with stakeholders
Ability to understand the users need, motivations, behaviors and translate them into actionable deliverables- through strong conceptual thinking.
Ability to work data informed (Collaboration with analytics, A/B testers etc.)
Ability to to be a true team player willing to share insight and experience with the rest of the product team
Ability to simplify the complex
Ability to collaborate as part of an agile team to ensure designs are feasible and implemented accurately
Agile UX Methods - moving from Idea to code as fast as possible
User experience design
Consumer centric mindset
Problem Solving, design thinking & design strategy
Trend Analysis, Benchmarking & Competitive Analysis
Qualitative Customer & People insights (E.g. interviewing, observations, testing, behavioral mapping etc)
Concept development (Visualizations from early sketches)
UX Prototyping, Storyboarding, Users Scenarios (Future state journey map) Wireframing, motion design, interaction design, UX copy, micro interactions, brand & identity design, visual design, sound/haptics, us

Functional Knowledge
Individual designers may not possess all skills below but should demonstrate deep expertise in 2 or more areas of the following:
Sketch
Marvel Prototyping
Abstract (Design System)
Miro
User Zoom (User Testing)
Touchpoint knowledge: iOS, Android, Web (Desktop + Mobile)
Similar tools: Framer X, invision, Figma, Zepelin, Protopie, Adobe XD

Personal Competences:
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments
Verbal and written fluency in English

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-10

Adress
Ultiro AB
Birger Jarlsgatan 58
11429 Stockholm

Jobbnummer
5683431

