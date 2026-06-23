Product Designer
Spotify AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spotify AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a product designer that will join the Spotify team!
What You'll Do
Work on projects across the Spotify's Live Music products — in-app surfaces, internal systems, artist tooling
Support product development by utilizing your design craft, through concept sketches, storyboards, product mock-ups, high-fidelity prototypes
Think big, but start small — identify both new opportunities and also the first step to exploring them
Work in a variety of modes, from broad explorative prompts to tightly defined launch cycles
Partner closely with product managers, engineers, data scientists and researchers to uncover problems and define solutions
Design with focus on inclusivity and accessibility in order to reach users worldwide
Collaborate with other design teams across Spotify working on app experiences and artist tools
Who You Are
You are an established Product Designer with experience owning and driving complex projects
You have experience designing for either business or consumer-focused products at scale
You are comfortable collaborating directly with engineers and product managers to define and deliver solutions
You enjoy crafting in complex and sometimes ambiguous spaces where there is no "paved path"
You care about design craft and the details that elevate work from good to great
You understand and can articulate how your work intersects with or augments existing design systems
You believe in creating a culture of feedback and actively seek out feedback on your work and approaches
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Stockholm
Spotify is an equal opportunity employer. You are welcome at Spotify for who you are, no matter where you come from, what you look like, or what's playing in your headphones. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace. The more voices we have represented and amplified in our business, the more we will all thrive, contribute, and be forward-thinking! So bring us your personal experience, your perspectives, and your background. It's in our differences that we will find the power to keep revolutionizing the way the world listens.
At Spotify, we are passionate about inclusivity and making sure our entire recruitment process is accessible to everyone. We have ways to request reasonable accommodations during the interview process and help assist in what you need. If you need accommodations at any stage of the application or interview process, please let us know - we're here to support you in any way we can.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://www.lifeatspotify.com/ Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spotify AB
(org.nr 556703-7485), https://www.lifeatspotify.com/
Regeringsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Urban Escape Jobbnummer
9975949