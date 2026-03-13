Product Designer
BannerFlow AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-03-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Ready for a new challenge? Here is what we offer. Team spirit, built upon trust & ownership. Together, we decide how to win. We trust each other and take great ownership in what we do. We respect the individual, assume the best in others and believe in close collaboration and communication, within and outside the team.
New challenges and personal growth. We live by our entrepreneurial spirit, this means taking risks, identifying opportunities and always seeking new solutions. Do you have ideas how we can scale even faster? Bring them on!
A passionate and fun culture. We are passionate about our work and believe that having lots of fun is essential for both creativity and success. Welcome to a diverse and inclusive workplace, with a lot of fun and exciting activities going on- including Health Month, inspirational sessions, team activities, company trips and board game nights.
A stable and global industry-leader based in Stockholm, expanding and scaling to new markets! We're in a great position to drive success and seize new opportunities, our international customer base is constantly growing and so is our product. With the support of our new owners, we are making moves to expand into new markets, setting a clear course for growth in 2025.
Are you + Bannerflow = true? As a product designer, you play a key role in turning product innovation into a user-friendly experience supporting customers' pains and our company's objectives simultaneously. You will participate in the end-to-end product development process and run several initiatives in parallel. You will have a high degree of freedom when shaping the user experience for some of the world's most famous brands to accelerate their online marketing.
Some of your responsibilities will include
Champion User-Centric Design: Drive our design direction by ensuring users remain at the heart of every decision. Use user research and data insights to prioritize customer needs and deliver value-driven solutions.
Understand the Business Impact: Develop a deep understanding of our business model and ensure that design decisions are informed by and contribute to broader business objectives.
Drive Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with teams across tech, product, and other relevant stakeholders to address complex UX and UI challenges with elegant, innovative solutions.
Communicate Design Ideas Effectively: Share your vision through high-quality concepts and prototypes. Recognize when pixel-perfect details are needed and when quick, low-fidelity sketches can effectively convey ideas.
Support Development Implementation: Provide developers with detailed and clear design specifications to ensure your vision is translated into a seamless user experience.
Tracking: Set routines for tracking and optimization of implemented features and solution
Efficient WoW: Take ownership of identifying efficient way of working, challenging the status quo
So, what are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with the following criteria:
4+ years of experience as a Product Designer, balancing user needs with business goals and hands-on experience in user research.
A portfolio showcasing user-centered designs with a strong focus on complex product challenges (ideally, in B2B/SaaS).
You feel comfortable using your toolbox of design methodologies and are interested in industry trends and best practices that can enhance our products and processes.
You are interested in trying out and using new technologies, including AI products, in your daily work.
Excellent communication skills, both in presenting ideas and giving/receiving feedback.
You have a problem-solving and commercial mindset that thrives in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.
It's a bonus if you have experience within the digital advertising landscape.
Why join us? At Bannerflow, we live by our values of passion, collaboration, and challenge. As an Product Designer, you'll help us continue to revolutionize the Ad Tech industry through cutting-edge technology and product excellence. You'll also get to enjoy our fun and engaging culture with activities like padel tournaments, webinars, Friday beers, and Level-up Hackathons.
We offer a hybrid workplace and a competitive compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health allowance, parental leave top-up, and health care insurance. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7241155-1893181". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242), https://career.bannerflow.com
Bannerflow (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Jobbnummer
9797738