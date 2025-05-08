Product Designer
2025-05-08
Want to be a part of our exciting, new growth journey?
We're looking for a Product Designer to help shape the future of one of our new AI-driven products. In this role, you'll work in a cross-functional team with a Product Manager, Engineers, and stakeholders to build solutions that contribute to our company's growth.
At our core, we believe in empowered teams, strong product thinking, and delivering real value to customers. If you're a solution-oriented professional with a passion for product and the SaaS B2B business, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
What you will do:
Deeply understand customer needs through qualitative and quantitative research.
Collaborate closely with Product Managers, Engineers, stakeholders and customers, to deeply understand their problems and drive the product discovery process, exploring both the problem space and potential solutions.
Define outcome-based success metrics, track their impact, and iterate based on data and insights.
Act as the voice of the customer and help foster a strong product culture.
Continuously improve our product processes, tools, and ways of working to build a high-performing product design organization.
Work across both UX and UI-identifying user problems, designing intuitive solutions, and validating them through research.
Align design work with the product vision and strategy.
Proactively validate design assumptions through various research and experimentation methods, ensuring we are building the right solutions for our users.
What we look for:
We think that you have 5+ years of experience in a similar role, preferably within a SaaS company. You also bring:
Strong ability to collaborate in a product trio (PM, engineers, designers) to conduct user research, validate assumptions, and turn insights into product improvements.
Experience with discovery methodologies such as user interviews and prototype testing.
Familiarity with product analytics to drive decisions and assess performance.
Experienced in communicating and visualizing your ideas through prototypes and sketches.
Very good knowledge of Figma (or similar design tools) using advanced settings and functions.
Comfortable in managing communication with the ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Fluent in Swedish, both written and spoken.
What we offer:
Opportunity to work in a dynamic growth company.
Talented colleagues ready to support the success in your career path.
Social events with your colleagues (breakfast, candy-time, afterwork etc.)
A collection of different benefits, including a generous pension and insurance package.
Hybrid working model and the flexibility to work three days from the office and two days remote.
Come and enjoy our office in central location in Stockholm with an amazing view.
The recruitment process:
We review applications and invite for interviews continuously.
A background check will be conducted on final candidates, pre-employment.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact recruiter Victoria Stjernström at victoria.stjernstrom@rillion.com
About Rillion
We are a global company founded in Sweden with 30 years' experience in the AP Automation industry. We help finance professionals transform how they manage invoices by digitalizing and automating the entire process.
By removing the manual steps of invoice handling, we enable finance teams to save time and effort, reducing the possibility of human error. Because we're AP professionals ourselves, we understand how to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don't.
Together with our investors at Altor we will continue our journey and to complete our mission, we need more talented people.
Rillion is an equal opportunity employer. We believe that diversity is integral to our success, and do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, age, or any other basis protected by law.
