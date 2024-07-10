Product Designer
2024-07-10
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a UX Designer to join our Design team. The primary focus of this role is to ensure that our users enjoy a seamless, intuitive, and enjoyable gaming experience on our platform.
You will work closely with your manager and other UX designers to support the rest of the organization and enhance our user interface designs.
If you are passionate about creating user-centered designs, making data driven decisions, implementing innovative features, and leading improvements for intuitive, and user-friendly solutions, then this is the role for you!
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Be responsible for driving the discovery design process of our platform
Ensure we focus on the right things to build a better user experience
Focus on the native app for LeoVegas in multiple markets
Improve and maintain the applications with a multi-market product focus
Be the backbone of our user engagement strategy
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:
Essential skills:
A minimum of 3 years of experience as a UX designer driving projects
Well versed in the discovery phase of the Triple Diamond design process
Knowledge of quantitative and qualitative data sources and knows when to use them
Ability to provide findings with viable solution recommendations in an easily digestible way
Knowledge of UX best practices with a mobile-first and responsive design approach
Nice to have skills:
Graphic Design Experience
Proven experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps
Demonstrable experience with user interface design & ideation mapping tools like Figma, Sketch or AdobeXD
Experience in working with software engineers
Experienced with mobile apps
WHO ARE WE?
At the core of LeoVegas Group, is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices world-wide.
BENEFITS
Competitive basic salary
Life-Occupational injuries & sickness insurance
Possibility to enroll in an attractive private health care insurance for both you and your partner
5,000 SEK wellness contribution p/a
30 annual vacation days
1,500 SEK tech allowance
Occupational Pension - Details on request
Benify - A benefits portal with lots of attractive discounts
Parental Pay
Workation 4 weeks per year!
Plenty of great company events
Mobile phone & laptop of your choice
If you are not based in the job location we will also provide you with a relocation package including flights and accommodation support
Flexible hybrid working model
JOIN US!
In our pride, we like to empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait around for things to happen, we pounce and make it happen!
Do you think you would be a good fit for the Leo pride - give us a roar!
