Product Cybersecurity Architect
2025-10-26
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About us
Our team, 'Cybersecurity Infrastructure Capabilities' is in the heart of a great transformation. We are a central team within the Volvo GTT consisting of Cybersecurity Architects and Experts. We work with developing cybersecurity infrastructure requirements (also called CS System Specification), supporting teams and continuously improving the product cybersecurity management system (PCSMS). In addition to providing high-level attack analysis and vehicle TARA analysis to support the development of work products in accordance with state-of-the-art standards such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155, we also operate in multitenant HPC environments.
We are also coordinating the CS work across the whole organization at Group Trucks Technology (GTT).
What you will do
Our mission is to develop and maintain Cybersecurity solutions for our Vehicle platform & infrastructure, both conceptual and Architectural wise. Enable products, managing & governing End-to-End Integrity of cybersecurity solutions in Volvo Group Products. Provide cybersecurity architectural concept and release Cybersecurity infrastructure requirements/ specifications to ensure end-to-end implementation involving various stakeholders.
The main responsibility is to ensure Cybersecurity type approval for R155, coordinate the work with technical services and type approval authority.
We are therefore looking for Cybersecurity Architects with expertise in various Cybersecurity solutions/concepts who will act as CS Solution Architects.
As CS Solution Architect you will focus on technical aspects of security solutions and lead the work with conceptual CS solutions and Vehicle architectural topology. You will write high level cybersecurity attribute requirements and provide guidelines for allocation of requirements on ECU level. You will also have the opportunity to work with the latest cybersecurity solutions according to the state of the art, and collaborate with experts within this domain.
Who are you?
You have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a good ability to collaborate across teams in a large, complex organization.
Qualifications:
* BSc. or MSc. in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
* Experience in at least one of these areas: IT Software/systems, Connectivity or Secure Embedded Software architectural design or cybersecurity concept design.
* Knowledge of connected communication technologies (CAN, Ethernet, Wireless)
* Previous experience of working as CS engineer or CS architect with focus on embedded engineering.
* Deep knowledge on Cybersecurity Concepts & Solutions e.g., Public Key Infrastructure, etc
* Knowledge of TARA execution for complex systems, Security Risk Management and Threat Modelling.
* Knowledge within cybersecurity requirements & system/software engineering.
* Previous experience in secure coding practices and cryptographic algorithms in embedded systems.
* Knowledge of Certificate Life cycle Management, Certificate Authority Management, In-vehicle PKI Implementation is meritorious.
* Experience in agile methods is meritorious
* Experience of working in multitenant (HPC) environments.
Ready for the next move?
Curious and have some questions? We have multiple positions open so send in your application and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions!
For questions about the process, contact Smita Shree, Talent Acquisition Partner, at smita.shree@volvo.com
Hiring manager: Mahshad Mahally, Director Cybersecurity & Functional Safety.
Last application date: 31st October 2025
