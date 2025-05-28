Product Cost Specialist
If you would like to become a part of a great team with highly skilled and motivated professionals, working in an innovative and developing environment, continue reading! We are growing and are now looking for a Product Cost Specialist to join our team within Manufacturing Capacity and Cost.
Who is your future team?
Axis Manufacturing Capacity and Cost team is a great contributor to our company's success by developing our base of manufacturing partners and specifically secure cost competitiveness and constant improvements to our purchase costs. Your responsibility will be to ensure the right cost on Axis products through finding opportunities and driving cost reductions from our contract manufacturers, in close collaboration with your colleagues.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe you are analytical and have a great eye for details, at the same time you easily see the bigger picture from a holistic perspective. You are ambitious, self-driven and very result oriented. You thrive in collaboration with others and see the benefit of working towards common goals. You are open and your communication skills help you in reaching your goals. We see that you are curious and persistent in the work to make sure that the area of responsibility is delivered. Discussions and negotiations with internal as well as external partners are something that you enjoy, as part of your collaboration skills.
This position is very important as you will have great opportunity to affect a significant part of Axis total cost and by this, have the opportunity to affect and make a big difference to our business and continued success.
What you'll do here as Product Cost Specialist
* Be responsible for negotiating and approving product cost quotations from Axis contract manufacturers throughout the product life-cycle.
* Be responsible for identifying and driving cost reduction activities towards our contract manufacturers by analyzing quotation data and having good understanding of all relevant cost drivers.
* Work in close cooperation with our contract manufacturers to achieve timely implementation of Axis negotiated component prices in product quotations.
* Analyze and maintain product and component database from internal and external sources and create a benchmark to be used in price reduction activities with contract manufacturers.
* Support RFQ process for new products and provide input to our product development organization regarding product cost structure and different cost drivers.
* Follow-up and optimize different parameters affecting purchase cost of components at our contract manufacturers, such as order quantities, demand changes and delivery terms.
* Contribute and give input to process- and IT- tools improvements within area of responsibility, independently or in collaboration with other relevant functions.
The position will mean some travels abroad.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar.
* Minimum 2 years of supply chain/sourcing experience from international manufacturing companies.
* Experience from analyzing big amounts of data.
* Excellent MS Office skills.
* Excellent skills in English, both orally and in writing.
It's good if you have experience from working in ERP systems and if you have knowledge about business culture in different parts of the world, it will benefit you greatly in your future role.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
