Procurment administrator

On behalf of our client we are looking for a Procurement Administrator.
The SPL division sets the normative framework in regards to procurement, logistics and travel services. It provides procurement and logistics services and guidance or the organisation, including ESS staff, in-kind partners and other stakeholders, in order to ensure a functional, efficient and costeffective supply chain in compliance with relevant rules, processes and procedures. The vacant role is placed in the Procurement Administration Group.
The work will include:
Prepare and monitor purchase orders
Respond to internal and external requests for information related to procurement
Support the Group Leader Procurement Administration and Procurement Officers in procurement matters
Maintain procurement files
Keep data and price lists up to date in the procurement module of the ERP system and EAM
Support the Head of Division with data projects
Prepare procurement related reports
Prepare Requests for Quotations
Other duties or assignments as requested by the supervisor
We are looking for a true team player with well-developed communication skills, liking to interact and network with others. You are reliable and have the ability to plan and organise your work, as well as delivering results and meeting customer expectations. You have a flexible attitude and can adapt to changes in your work.
Required skills:
Relevant experience of the described expertise and tasks.
University degree in a relevant field or A-levels / high school diploma with related experience.
At least 2 years of relevant work experience, preferably in a procurement function or an administrative function in a commercial working environment.
Good exposure and understanding of administrative processes and systems, ideally in the area of public procurement.
Experience in data management and monitoring.
Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite; knowledge of other European languages (especially Swedish) is an advantage.
Experience of working in an international environment is an advantage.
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Ersättning
