What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Procurement Specialist.
About The Role
Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) is a business function within Asset Development. Asset Development is responsible for the development of the battery energy storage systems (BESS). The EPC team takes care of the execution of in-house projects that come through Mergers & Acquisitions or from Asset Development pipeline. This includes the engineering of our systems and projects, procurement of electrical equipment and construction services, and managing the construction and commissioning of projects.
The Procurement Specialist will be responsible for managing the procurement process, negotiating contracts, logistics and after-sales activities for both equipment and construction works. This role will work closely with our Engineering and Construction teams and report directly to the Head of EPC.
What You'll Do:
Create, place, and track Request for Proposals for assigned projects
Review and negotiate bid terms and conditions
Create, place, and track Purchase Orders in a timely manner taking into account long lead items
Procure construction and operation insurance
Schedule & manage deliveries and logistics
Forecast and track committed volumes of Long Term Supply Agreements
Manage cost and supplier database and relationships
Gather product certifications and documentation and ensure compliance with relevant regulatory requirements
ESG requirements
You are also expected to maintain industry knowledge on relevant wider issues within the sector.
Who You Are:
A degree in Industrial Engineering, Supply Chain Management or equivalent qualifications & experience.
3+ years of experience of supply chain management
Excellent negotiating, communication, organization, and problem-solving skills.
Excellent written and spoken English. Proficiency in other languages and is a plus.
LocationOur beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and what you think you could bring to our team. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Head of EPC, VP of Asset Development and our CEO John.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
