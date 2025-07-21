Procurement Specialist - Direct Materials
ABOUT US
PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with a large exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.
OUR VALUES
Trust: We build and maintain trust in all our relationships - both with each other and with our customers. We support each other and work as a team.
Innovation: We are curious and driven by finding smart solutions to the challenges we face.
Excellence: We always strive to deliver high quality and adapt to meet the needs of our customers.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The Procurement Specialist plays a critical role in managing sourcing and contacting events for direct materials (raw materials, consumables and packaging materials) for the Malmö site - with the opportunity to grow into a regional scope. In close collaboration with your stakeholders, you will act as a link between strategic planning and operational execution. You will support mid-term procurement planning, and ensuring continuity through close supplier engagement and cross-functional collaboration. You will in this position report to our Global Procurement Director and dotted line to the Malmö Supply Chain Director.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage sourcing and contracting events for local and/or regional demands - with the focus on Direct Materials for the peptide API production
Manage supplier relationships with national and international vendors, including negotiation and contracting within defined frameworks
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to understand and fulfill short- to mid-term demand
Conduct market and industry analysis to support sourcing decisions and to maintain price trending information for effective negotiations and internal communications
Monitor supplier performance and lead corrective actions when necessary
Support risk management initiatives related to supplier disruptions or external influences
Support responsible sourcing practices and contribute to ESG and sustainability goals by engaging suppliers on compliance, transparency, and environmental standards
Ensure compliance with corporate procurement policies and procedures
Work closely with Global and Local Procurement teams to ensure alignment and efficiency
YOUR PROFILE
Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or related field
At least 3 years in procurement or supply chain operations
Experience working with ERP systems (e.g., AX / Dynamics, SAP)
Solid understanding of pharmaceutical GMP requirements related to the sourcing of raw materials and supplier management
Proficiency in MS Office
Fluent in business-level English and Swedish
Knowledge of peptide synthesis raw materials, reagents, solvents, and their sourcing markets is preferred
Experience in regional / international sourcing or category management is preferred
Personal skills
Ability to handle time-sensitive material needs and operate under pressure.
We are on an exciting growth journey and hope that you enjoy being in this changing environment and want to solve the challenges we may face.
Analytical thinking with attention to detail and accuracy
Strong interpersonal and communication skills for supplier and internal stakeholder collaboration
FIND THIS INTERESTING? APPLY NOW!
If you are ready to take the next step in your professional career and you think this position sounds interesting to you, please send in your application as soon as possible. The position will be open until 29rd of June, but we are applying for ongoing selection so do not hesitate to send us your application.
For more information, please contact Ünal Özarslan, Unal.Ozarslan@polypeptide.com
