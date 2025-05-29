Procurement Business Partner
Johnson Matthey Formox AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Perstorp Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Perstorp
2025-05-29
, Klippan
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Johnson Matthey Formox AB i Perstorp
As Procurement Business Partner you will oversee and execute various procure to pay activities and general procurement services on an operational level, whilst ensuring adherence to global JM policies, procedures, category strategies and wider procurement operating model. You will be supporting the local execution and delivery of our global procurement vision and representing key business needs of local stakeholders.
This role is a fixed-term contract of 18 months, preferably starting in August, with work location in Perstorp, Skåne (hybrid).
Key responsibilities
Primary contact to local stakeholders for their demands around end-to-end procurement services
Provide local guidance and compliance with global procurement strategies and policies
Generation and implementation of efficient procurement and category management strategies
Analysis and calculation of procurement costs
Act as liaison between the site, suppliers and procurement category/supplier managers for supplier performance management and reviews
Managing the supply portfolio to ensure transparency of expenses
Support local implementation of savings plans and supplier management practices as per global strategies
Carrying out cost and scenario analyses and benchmarking
Risk assessment, compliance review and application of risk mitigation techniques
Identify and collaborate with trusted vendors and suppliers
Who you are
We believe you are an experienced Procurement and Sourcing professional with good negotiation skills. You are a highly service-minded and customer-oriented person with very good communication and problem-solving skills. You have a strong drive for results, work in a structured and organized way and have an eye for details. A good level of Swedish and English is essential to be successful in this role.
What we offer
We offer challenging and stimulating work in an international environment that supports your own development. We encourage flexible and hybrid working and invest in the mental and physical wellbeing of our employees. We offer attractive pension and insurance schemes and many other benefits.
We 're Johnson Matthey - Catalysing the net zero transition
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. Our science has a global impact on areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources.
JM Formox AB is the world leader in formaldehyde technology. We develop and manufacture catalysts, supply complete plants and provide technical support to customers worldwide. Our combined catalyst and process technologies are used in over 200 plants across the globe, and we supply catalysts even beyond, which makes us world leader in what we do. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Johnson Matthey Formox AB
(org.nr 556760-4235)
Perstorp Industripark (visa karta
)
284 80 PERSTORP Jobbnummer
9365980