Procurement Administrator
Centio Consulting Group AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2025-07-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Centio Consulting Group AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Vellinge
, Landskrona
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Procuremet Administrator for a full time role in Lund.
This is a consulting assignment.
The position is full-time.
The assignment involves close collaboration with the client, which requires a high level of flexibility and strong interpersonal skills.
The Assignment
The client is looking for a true team player with well-developed communication skills, liking to interact and network with others. You are reliable and have the ability to plan and organise your work, as well as delivering results and meeting customer expectations. You have a flexible attitude, and can adapt to changes in your work. Administration is something you enjoy!
Scope of the assignment:
The SPL division sets the normative framework in regards to procurement, logistics and travel services. It provides procurement and logistics services and guidance or the organisation, including ESS staff, in-kind partners and other stakeholders, in order to ensure a functional, efficient and cost-effective supply chain in compliance with relevant rules, processes and procedures. The vacant role is placed in the Procurement Administration Group.
Prepare and monitor purchase orders
Respond to internal and external requests for information related to procurement
Support the Group Leader Procurement Administration and Procurement Officers in procurement matters
Maintain procurement files
Keep data and price lists up-to-date in the procurement module of the ERP system and EAM
Support the Head of Division with data projects
Prepare procurement related reports
Prepare Requests for Quotations
Other duties or assignments as requested by the supervisor
Requirements (Note: Mandatory)
Relevant experience of the described expertise and tasks.
University degree in a relevant field or A-levels / high school diploma with related experience
At least 2 years of relevant work experience, preferably in a procurement function or an administrative function in a commercial working environment.
Good exposure and understanding of administrative processes and systems, ideally in the area of public procurement.
Experience in data management and monitoring.
Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite; knowledge of other European languages (especially Swedish) is an advantage.
Experience of working in an international environment is an advantage.
About Us
Centio's overarching goal is to be a consulting company that offers smart and sustainable solutions that contribute positively to the development of society.
We offer employment terms tailored to the individual. This means that working hours, workload, workplace, and professional development are adapted as much as possible to meet the needs of each employee.
Among our team members, you'll find dedicated individuals who are passionate about societal development. We work in small teams where you can contribute with your own experience while also learning from others.
We value well-being and strive for a healthy balance between work and personal life. That's why we have a zero-tolerance policy towards stress and prioritize well-being and job satisfaction.
Feel free to learn more about us at centio.se.
Please submit your CV in Swedish.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Centio Consulting Group AB
(org.nr 559153-2907), http://www.Centio.se Arbetsplats
Centio Kontakt
Maximilian Claesson maximilian.claesson@centio.se 079 102 06 39 Jobbnummer
9427918